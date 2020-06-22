Class of 2021 Kansas State Big Board No. 17
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Welcome to the KSO Recruiting Big Board. This is where we dive into a list of some of the top recruiting targets for Kansas State. It is a premium article that we release every Monday on the site and illustrates where the Wildcats stand with some of the primary pieces to their puzzle.
1.) ANDREW LEINGANG: The best odds for who the next Kansas State commit will be lie with Leingang. (Last: 4)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news