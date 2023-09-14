Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to No. 15 K-State traveling to face Missouri Saturday.

COLLIN KLEIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On the Missouri defense…

“We played them early last season. Kind of watching as their season went, I thought they were very good defensively when we played them, and I thought they were playing better as the season went on. They have good length. I think they run well across the board, and I think they are going to be aggressive. I think they're a really good unit.”

On the success of the offense through two games…

“Right now, it's more of just trying to keep pushing ourselves forward. While we have been able to do some good things and have good production, there's been things we have left out there. This group is still coming together. That's the exciting part. That's what this game is all about, to constantly get better, getting more continuity with our receivers, our quarterback, across the board. Even though we have a lot of experience, there's still some new pieces too. We are working together. I’m proud of them, too. We've made some good steps, to be able to have that production, and still have things to work on is a good thing.”

On wide receiver Keagan Johnson receiving more snaps at Missouri…

“We are hoping so. I really thought he turned the corner last week. We were hoping that held, and it did. He was able to go in, and when he got out there made some big plays for us. That third down in the red zone was huge and almost got us in the end zone. I hope that continues for sure.”

On moving around the offensive line…

“It will probably be a week-to-week deal. I think it's been a good thing that we have been able to get as many guys snaps thus far. I would imagine things will level out as we continue to go, but then a little bit of that too is just keeping guys fresh and managing their load as we get through the entirety of the season. Probably week to week, I'd imagine.”

On Troy taking away tight end Ben Sinnott…

“They did a great job. It was clear that they knew where he was most of the time, which is not a bad thing and credit to him. It is something we’ll definitely calculate moving forward.”