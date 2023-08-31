On the mentality of trying to 50 points per game…

“There’s more of a mentality type of thing more than anything. As long as you get one more than the other team, that's the ultimate goal. Just from a mindset and offensively understanding that that is our job and role, that was kind of where that came from.”

On his feelings of the quarterback room…

“I think the exciting thing is they're all continuing to get better. I think Will (Howard) has done a great job. Watching his maturation process the last year, and even everything he went through last year, from preparing, learning from Adrian (Martinez), competing, being in a backup role, and then obviously, the team calling his number, him being more than ready and going out and playing the way he did. Kind of watch that perspective trickle down now and him being able to be on the other side of that and get back to the younger part of the room has been really fun to see. How they've all competed and how they've all gotten better, it starts with him. I'll tell you what, it's been a really, really, really good competition for that number two spot. Avery (Johnson) and Jake (Rubley) both – like I told you guys last time, and I wasn’t meaning anything by it – both have played really well, had good camps. At the end of the day, naming a set depth chart is not really even how I feel – and Coach Klieman feels – is the way to do that. We’re going to have all three of those guys ready to play. We're going to do whatever and ultimately focus on scoring as many points as we can, and obviously doing what's in the best interest of the players. Trying to predict too many things, that’s an exercise of futility. I think both Jake and Avery will be ready to go. Who goes in the game first, Coach Klieman and I will probably talk tomorrow after we finish this week of practice and see where we're at and how to manage it. But, you know, I’m excited to see all three of those guys, hopefully, see some action.”

On how he’s improved as an offensive coordinator…

“I think, obviously, experience just like from a player's standpoint. Those reps are valuable. The situations. I think being able to know and understand, have better foresight of where to spend some time and what's important, and then maybe what's not going to be quite as important, even for myself as I prepare. I feel like I'm learning again this year, too and that's a healthy thing as well.”

On how plays will look without Deuce Vaughn…

“Any time you have a player like that, there’s no doubt that it dictates a lot of things, it helps us make decisions and it helps things move forward. But, again, I think there's a huge opportunity to step up for a lot of guys. I think what excites me – as I've said – I think we had a lot of balanced production last year, even with as dynamic as Deuce was. I think there'll be, again, an opportunity for a lot of contributors to help pick up that slack.”

On Avery Johnson’s progression through camp…

“It's a credit to him. It's an absolute credit to him. He's worked himself and earned it. He's got an outstanding football IQ and knack for the game, what's going on around him conceptually, what and why you're doing what you're doing at his age is off the charts. Then, how he's been able to apply that to a new environment and a new system, obviously at a higher level of football than he's played before, it's pretty special.”