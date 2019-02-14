Colorado commit listening to K-State
Kansas State loses five seniors along the offensive line after the 2019 season. That makes it a position of need for the Wildcats in the Class of 2020. They’ve already begun to attack it with a lot...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news