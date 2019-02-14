Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Colorado commit listening to K-State

S0a4n0akmeu5ldv76nih
Colorado commit Carson Lee comments on his new Kansas State offer.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State loses five seniors along the offensive line after the 2019 season. That makes it a position of need for the Wildcats in the Class of 2020. They’ve already begun to attack it with a lot...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}