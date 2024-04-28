Former Colorado running back and Derby, Kans. native, Dylan Edwards is coming back home. He announced his commitment to Kansas State following his official visit.

Edwards quickly made an impact as a true freshman, posting over 620 all-purpose yards for Colorado. He led the team in rushing, posting 321 yards on 76 carries.

In his college debut, a win against TCU, Edwards quickly made headlines by scoring three receiving touchdowns on just 5 catches. That included a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.