Colorado RB Dylan Edwards returns home, commits to K-State
Former Colorado running back and Derby, Kans. native, Dylan Edwards is coming back home. He announced his commitment to Kansas State following his official visit.
Edwards quickly made an impact as a true freshman, posting over 620 all-purpose yards for Colorado. He led the team in rushing, posting 321 yards on 76 carries.
In his college debut, a win against TCU, Edwards quickly made headlines by scoring three receiving touchdowns on just 5 catches. That included a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
As many know, it's been quite the recruiting saga for Edwards since his high school recruitment. Edwards verbally committed to K-Staet in the summer of 2022 but decommitted a month later. He later announced his plans to commit to Notre Dame, but signed with Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired.
Although Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards did not attend the same high school, the pair had a strong relationship. Now, they'll team up to build a lethal offense for the Wildcats. DJ Giddens, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, will still be the guy, but there will be plenty of opportunities for Edwards to impact the game.
Edwards is the first commitment for K-State during the spring transfer period, but will likely not be the last. The Wildcats are expected to be busy in the transfer portal as they look to build a contender in the Big 12.
A rising sophomore, Edwards will have three seasons of eligibility at K-State.