I'm going to start with a minor spoiler here. As part of our preseason basketball coverage, which will roll out in the coming days, I asked members of the KSO staff to discuss their opinion of best and worst-case (realistic) scenarios for this year's Kansas State basketball team. Participating is fun, so I answered as well. I started to write my response to the "best-case" question, and it hit me: Wait, the "best-case" scenario for a borderline preseason Top 10 team and one that returns everybody off a bunch that made the Elite Eight a year ago is simple, it's the National Championship. I thought, for a second, maybe I was a little crazy. Then Big 12 Media Day happened in Kansas City. Baylor coach Scott Drew was quick to say, unprompted, that he would not be surprised if K-State won the National Championship. Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton said he believes the Wildcats will snap Kansas' streak of Big 12 Conference Championships. Texas coach Shaka Smart said K-State would typically be the pick to win any league with what it has returning. Kansas coach Bill Self seemed almost offended at any thought K-State would be less than a serious national contender. Sometimes it's good to know you aren't alone.

Now, let's be fair and play devil's advocate for a second. K-State was never ranked in the Top 25 last year, and the Wildcats are the highest ranked team in the preseason poll not to be ranked in last year's final poll. Weber's squad finished fourth in the Big 12 a year ago, but they never beat any of the teams who finished ahead of them in the standings. For most of the year the Wildcats were perceived (right or wrong) as on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and most expected them to lose as a No. 9 seed in the first round of the Tournament against Marcus Foster and Creighton. I do subscribe to the idea NCAA Tournament success - or failure - can earn too much attention and have an disproportionate amount of emphasis in the eyes of fans and media. And, if you feel that way, you'd probably look at this year's Wildcats as a team that should be improved over a year ago, but possibly not much better than last year's 10-8 league record and fourth-place Big 12 finish. Certainly not a real threat to dethrone Kansas (the nation's No. 1 team) in the Big 12 or a legit national contender. You wouldn't be crazy to think that, either, but I'd tell you that you're wrong. Why? Well, K-State was a good basketball team at the end of last season, when the pressure was at its highest. A very good team. The year-end run started with a 77-67 win over NCAA Tournament team Baylor to close the regular season in Manhattan. It continued with a 66-64 win over NCAA Tournament team TCU in the first-round of the Big 12 Tournament, the game in which Dean Wade was injured. Then the Wildcats went on to lose to eventual National Runner Up KU 83-67, a game they led midway through the second half without Dean Wade or Barry Brown combining for a single minute of playing time. You know what happened after that. K-State hammered Creighton, survived a scare from UMBC and shocked Kentucky in Atlanta before falling to Loyola a game short of the Final Four. That's a 5-2 record in the final seven games of the season, all against NCAA Tournament teams. The two losses came to teams who made the Final Four, and Wade - the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year - didn't play a second in either game. Brown, a first-team All-Big 12 pick, didn't play a full minute in the KU loss. As for those who like to dismiss K-State for having an "easy path," in the NCAA Tournament, don't forget they were underdogs in two of the three games they won. Was Virginia losing a break? Absolutely, but it didn't help them beat Creighton or Kentucky.