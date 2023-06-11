After visiting K-State over the June 9th weekend, former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma has committed to K-State.

A 6'7" junior-to-be, Kaluma played his first two seasons in the Big East for Creighton, where he started 67/68 games for the Blue Jays and averaged over 10 points per game, as well as six rebounds per contest.

Kaluma was highly sought after once he entered the transfer portal and backed out of the NBA Draft. Both Kentucky and Alabama were expecting and working on getting visits from Kaluma this coming week.

The value of Kaluma starts with the Wildcats adding a proven starter at the Power 6 level and a legitimate offensive piece for the Wildcats. Kaluma also averaged six rebounds per game this past season with the Blue Jays and can help the Wildcats in an area where they struggled during the 2023 season.

Kaluma, regarded as a top 20 transfer portal player by some outlets, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 51 overall player in the class of 2021 when he committed to Creighton.

Kaluma becomes the second transfer add for the Wildcats this offseason, joining North Texas' Tylor Perry. The Wildcats now have two scholarships left to use in 2023-2024, remaining needs for the Wildcats appear to be another guard for depth and possibly a "best player available" situation.

