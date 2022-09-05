The Wildcats have picked up yet another in-state commitment. Jordan Allen marks the sixth Kansan to select the Wildcats in the Class of 2023. The Olathe South product took visits in October of 2021 and then again in July of this year. He made his pledge to Kansas State over the weekend, after getting into Manhattan on Friday after his season-opening win at Lawrence on Thursday.

K-State was able to yet again beat out multiple Power Five schools for the services of a top Kansas player. Inside of those 11 was common recruiting rivals in Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, and Kansas. Similar to K-State, Allen made three stops in Ames.

In the bigger picture, this means the Wildcats yet again have earned the services of a talented Kansan. Something that Chris Klieman preached on doing his first day in Manhattan and something that has started to come to fruition. In addition to that, they also were able to beat out key regional foes to do so.

As for what Allen can do for the Cats with his commitment, he becomes the third defensive end in the class and all three stand at 6’4” or taller and all are at least 240 pounds. That is some serious size that the Wildcats will have coming off the edge in future years.

The positive momentum this continues is great for the Wildcats as well, the season begins and they are able to add to what is already shaping up to be the best recruiting class since 2008. The Cats now get to celebrate a Labor Day weekend win on the field and on the recruiting side.