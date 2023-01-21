Kansas State added Butler Junior College defensive lineman George Traglia to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday.

Traglia announced his commitment to K-State on Twitter, saying that he "can't wait to get to work."

in two seasons at Butler, Traglia played in four games and recorded seven total tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss. Standing at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, Traglia is from Wichita, Kan., and played high school football at Kapuan Mt. Carmel.

Traglia received an "opportunity" from K-State's defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman in mid-December. He took a visit to K-State on Dec. 11, 2022.

Kansas was also showing interest in the junior college defensive lineman.