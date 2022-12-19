With the early signing period opening on Wednesday, K-State added a new member to their 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star tight end Andrew Metzger.

Metzger commits to K-State after being committed to Colorado from Apri-December, but with the coaching change of Karl Dorell to Deion Sanders, Metzger's recruitment reopened on Dec. 13. Metzger reported 10 scholarships including Power 5 offers Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa State and Washington State.

The 6-foot-5--5 prospect was visiting K-State over the weekend before committing to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon. He previously took a visit to Nebraska earlier this month, which came shortly before he decommited from Colorado.

