Howard is a three-star prospect and the younger brother of current Wildcats quarterback Will Howard , who took over full-time starting duties in the Wildcats' route to winning the Big 12 in 2022.

Kansas State added their second offensive lineman in the 2024 class on Friday when Ryan Howard of Downingtown (PA) West announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Ryan had about two dozen scholarship offers, including Power 5 offers from soon-to-be Big 12 members Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota and Rutgers. Recently, he received scholarship offers form Syracuse and West Virginia. Howard was also receiving some interest from Penn State, having taken two visits to the in-state Big Ten program.

Howard has impressive size at 6-foot-7, 305-pounds, which means he projects as a tackle at the college level. He joins Gus Hawkins, a Shawnee, Kan., native as the second offensive lineman in the Wildcats 2024 class.

Overall, Howard is the third commit K-State's 2024. Quarterback Blake Barnett committed to Kansas State on Jan. 19. Barnett is also a three-star prospect and hails from Erie, Colo.