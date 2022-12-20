On Tuesday night, K-State added to their 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Waverly, Iowa., Waverly Shell Rock three-star defensive end Asa Newsom.

Newsom's commitment to K-State comes over significant interest from Iowa, Minnesota and Kentucky. Newsom took a visit to Kentucky over the weekend, but the SEC program wasn't able to secure a commitment away from K-State.

The three-star prospect visited Kansas State three times, including an official visit in June. He also took an unofficial visit to Manhattan, Kan., the weekend of Nov. 5 when the Wildcats hosted Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Newson was long believed to be destined to play for in-state Iowa. He took nearly 10 visits to Iowa City, including an official visit in June.