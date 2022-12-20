News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-20 19:01:31 -0600') }} football Edit

COMMIT: K-State get last second add before early signing period

Asa Newsom
Asa Newsom (Mason Voth)
Alec Busse • EMAWOnline
Lead Reporter
@Alec_Busse
Alec Busse is a lead reporter for EMAW Online, the Kansas State website within the Rivals Network. Prior to his time covering Kansas State, Alec covered the Illinois Fighting Illini for Rivals.

On Tuesday night, K-State added to their 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Waverly, Iowa., Waverly Shell Rock three-star defensive end Asa Newsom.

Newsom's commitment to K-State comes over significant interest from Iowa, Minnesota and Kentucky. Newsom took a visit to Kentucky over the weekend, but the SEC program wasn't able to secure a commitment away from K-State.

The three-star prospect visited Kansas State three times, including an official visit in June. He also took an unofficial visit to Manhattan, Kan., the weekend of Nov. 5 when the Wildcats hosted Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Newson was long believed to be destined to play for in-state Iowa. He took nearly 10 visits to Iowa City, including an official visit in June.

Newsom joins a K-State recruiting class that now ranks 30th in the country. Before his commitment, the Wildcats had the 31st-ranked class in the country. The 30th-ranked class is the highest that K-State has ranked in the team recruiting rankings since their 2008 class, which ranked 27th.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}