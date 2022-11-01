Kansas State picked up their second commitment of the day in the 2023 recruiting class, adding offensive lineman Devin Vass.

"I chose to be a Wildcat because the environment of where the college is and the fans are live," Vass said to EMAW Online in a text message. "The coaches are real with you and I respect that. The 2023 commits were all at the game and that showed that they really are 100 percent committed.

"There is also another guy Joe Jackson from where I play and he’s committed there as well. Everyone is gonna know my name because KSU is all about football and I saw that when I was at the game."

Vass was a part of a large group of 2023 prospects that were in attendance for the Wildcats' 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Vass made the trip alongside Jackson who he already has a relationship with.

"Joe Jackson I play ball with him, so that was cool and Wesley [Watson] was there on his OV with me and he is an athletic kid and a good guy."

Watson, a three-star wide receiver out of College Station, Texas pledged his commitment to K-State earlier on Tuesday morning. Choosing the Wildcats over Colorado, whom he had previously committed to, and Oklahoma State, Houston and Utah.

Vass enjoyed a full weekend in Manhattan on his official visit, and the atmosphere of Manhattan helped him pick K-State.

"Manhattan is great I like that the whole town is about football and it’s a college town."

During Vass' visit which started on Friday, he started his weekend by having lunch with the K-State recruiting staff and then was able to spend time with other members of the team and see how some of the prep for a game weekend looks.

Vass is the third offensive lineman to join the 2023 class, with Camden Beebe and Jackson Fullmer already committed.

In total, the Wildcats now have 21 commitments for 2023 and are now inside the Rivals Top 30 of team recruiting rankings in 2023.



