The Wildcats secured their second commitment of the night on Monday evening, and the second came in the form of an in-state offensive lineman. Gus Hawkins became the first commitment in the 2024 class for K-State as well.

Hawkins checks in at six-feet-seven, 240 pounds, and has been an anchor for the two-time defending state champion Mill Valley Jaguars.

The lone offer at this point in time for Hawkins was K-State, but he also has interest from area schools like Kansas, Iowa State, Iowa and Missouri. He took visits to Iowa State and Kansas this season, in addition to being in Manhattan for the K-State win over Texas Tech at the start of October.

Hawkins is the start of what the Wildcats hope will be another strong class of in-state recruits, as Michael Boganowski of Junction City, BJ Canady of Topeka, Kaedin Massey of Lyndon and John Price of Blue Valley also hold offers at the moment.