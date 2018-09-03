Question: After watching tape, how did the offense perform? Bill Snyder: Kind of like we saw during the course of the ballgame. I think there were the individual things we were able to scrutinize watching tape and to understand where mistakes were made and improvement needed to be made, just basically the execution. I thought there are a variety of different technical aspects that are of some concern. By and large it was a matter of self discipline and focus. One created probably the other. To be able to guard against certain things without being tentative on certain things that cost us dearly. We've addressed what that is, and I think each of them is the result of focus and discipline. We had 13 penalties over the course of the ballgame, and I can't remember in my tenure here having 13 penalties in one ballgame. We haven't had that many turnovers at any time in recent games. Dropped passes were very significant. All of those things were very significant. We put a couple on the ground that cost us touchdowns. Turnovers cost us touchdowns, and penalties cost us points as well. We left a lot of points on the stadium floor due to our own mistakes. It goes back to not beating yourself, and that's probably been big at Kansas State for an awful long time, but it jumped up and bit us this time. Those are the things we have to go back and work on, and it stems from being able to re-address where we are in terms of focus and self discipline.

Bill Snyder speaks with an official during K-State's 2018 season opener. Getty Images

Question: What did you think about how Skylar Thompson played, and will he start again Saturday? Bill Snyder: All I can tell you is both of them will play a significant role and play. I thought Skylar and Alex both had their positive moments and negative moments. I don't think there was a dramatic separation between the two. Skylar was able to come in and get some movement with the team in the second half in the ballgame. Everybody had their opportunities, and we went three quarters without putting the ball in the end zone. That's obviously a major concern. That was the result of many of the things I mentioned before related to discipline. Some (issues) are (on quarterbacks), but the vast majority are not with the quarterback position. Some of the focus problems are. Throwing the interceptions, that obviously becomes an issue. Outside of that, it didn't grade out dramatically high. The completion percentage was poor, but that was assisted by putting the ball on the ground with drops. It's still an 11-man game. They are two of the factors, but there are 10 other factors as well.

Question: On Zuber's punt return providing a boost emotionally Bill Snyder: I think you're absolutely right. I can't hear a great deal when my headset is on, but I think the fanbase, which had been somewhat stalled - because of us, we created that - they came alive with that play. Our players respond to our fanbase here. Our stadium has always done great. They really came alive. I think that was a great assistance to the entirety of our team, all the players got invested in a very positive fashion. It was a difference maker. I think it propelled the offense to function a little bit better than they had and to get the other score that won the ballgame.

Question: You've had teams struggle in week one then have great seasons. Can this team do this, too? Bill Snyder: I think the capacity is there, that never really varies. It's what we do with it. The opportunity is there. The capability is there. Now what do we do with it? I said on many occasions about many different things, if we just take it for granted that we have done so in the past it will automatically happen again, then we have some real issues. If we go to work and create a determination to get mistakes corrected and re-commit ourselves to the discipline needed to correct the mistakes we made, ff we expect more out of ourselves on those lines, then I think we'll be fine.