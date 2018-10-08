Question: How alarming are the special teams issues right now? Snyder: We need to get better.

Question: On missed tackles... Snyder: It's not the easiest thing in the world to do. Baylor had a little bit to do with it. We have not tackled well this season, and the Baylor game probably showed up more specifically than the others. During the course of the week we have to continually work on tackling on a regular basis. I'm sensitive to becoming to physical with it in practice. Under normal circumstances you might do that, but considering the fact we are banged up a bit I would probably not do that during the course of a padded practice this week. It boils down to getting our players to have the self discipline to be good tacklers. It's based on fundamentals and technique. That's the element we really have to work on without being able to go full speed. We do work on that, it just has to be more prolific in the minds of our players. If we get fundamentally better at it, which they have total control over, we will become a much better tackling team.

Question: On teams having larger staffs; does that change the head coach role? Snyder: No it hasn't probably. Maybe that's because of me. I'm not sure. We don't have the same numbers of people that most staffs have. Our staff really hasn't grown other than the 10th additional coach. Outside of that our staff has remained pretty much the same. We have some GA help and student assistant help we've always had. They do an excellent job. But, at the end of the day, it boils down to myself and the 10 assistant coaches and the GAs. ***Follow up asking if he's noticed the larger numbers*** The numbers (elsewhere) says that is the case. People have scrutinized the amount of research and preparation you can do. You can have people in programs that are very specified to certain aspects of the game, tendency type reports and identifying a lot of in-depth statistical evaluations of opponents that I'm sure is beneficial. I'm sure whatever each staff does they think that is most significant to them. I have seen a decent change in the number of personnel (elsewhere).

Question: Thoughts on how young people react to the urgency of a situation like K-State's, a traditionally successful team struggling right now... Snyder: The tradition part of it doesn't seem to come in to play a great deal. However, I think we all recognize as times change and people change in regards to their mindset, etc. I think it's individualized. I think we have some young guys in our program that aren't a bit different than they were in 1990, and we have other young guys who you say, 'Wow, we've never had young guys with this kind of mindset or approach to live." It's not good, bad or indifferent, just different. I don't know if one major thing that stands out. I think the tag that has been placed on this particular generation we work with is one of instant self gratification, and you see that. It's visible, but it doesn't run all of that age group. We have a lot of one guys who respond to not having the kind of success they desired to have is one that brings about disappointment and anger to right the ship. I can appreciate that a great deal. More of those types of guys, the better opportunity you have to redirect or change directions. We were virtually the same group of people and were able to do it last year, but that was a different year. We'll see. I wouldn't take for granted that we will, but I have a lot of confidence in the vast majority of the young people we have and their approach will be one I feel good about.

Question: On Joe Bob Clements... Snyder: Very, very positive in both aspects. He was a very fine player for us who brought that attitude and approach. There was a toughness to him and a mental approach. He didn't take plays off and had the mental discipline to do that. As a coach he was very much the same way, a very demanding coach who asked an awful lot of out his players. We'd like to be able to do that, or want to be able to do that, to demand the right things from young people. I think he has earned results with the young people he's worked with. Good coach, good player, good person, good family man. ***Follow up asking for more on the 'family man' comment*** He was a young guy with a young family, married with children and cares about them. He loves them and does things for them and with them. They have a good family environment created by his wife and family, as well. Considering the number of hours you have to work, he certainly carves out time to be a good father and be a good husband.

Question: What jumped out about the Baylor game? Snyder: On the negative side the fact we turned the ball over three times and that afforded 21 points for Baylor, which certainly had a major impact on the ballgame. On the positive side, defensively we had... in the first three quarters we gave up what was two touchdowns in three quarters of play. Both of those were short fields to work with based off turnovers. One was 43 yards and the other was a two-play, 19-yard drive, both created by turnovers. If you don't turn the ball over there's a strong possibility that in three quarters Oklahoma State, or, Baylor may not have a touchdown on the board. I think from an offensive standpoint the fourth quarter was a positive development for our offense. We had 220 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and put 20 points on the board. We finished well offensively and started well defensively. We have to put it all together.

