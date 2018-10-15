Question: Do you recruit more during the bye week or use this more to focus on your team? Snyder: It's about a lot of things. Recruiting is a part of it. Trying to become a better team ourselves is part of it. Looking at some of the opponents we have left on our schedule is part of it. Preparation for Oklahoma is part of it. That doesn't change.

Question: On Duke Shelley's "new found leadership," and what he and Alex Barnes are doing as leaders... Snyder: I think it has become enhanced over the course of the season. I think we were looking to Duke as a returning starter in the program, an upperclassmen, to provide us some leadership. I think he's gradually moved in that direction in a positive way. With Alex, being a returning starter, it's the same with him and it's gradually evolved. I think both of them are normally reasonably reserved as it relates to that capacity of contribution to their teammates. They've certainly seen a need and enhanced their verbal leadership, being more vocal about it. I appreciate that.

Question: Did Skylar Thompson play one of his better games against Oklahoma State? Snyder: He certainly has improved his play. I don't think the statistics always define the quality of a performance at quarterback or any other position. Some can give you an indication. At the quarterback position you have so much on your plate. A big part of it is being able to manage the game and get in the right things, that's highly significant. He's making improvement in that area. To be able to pull the ball down when you need to, I thought that was probably the area he made the most progress in, was not forcing many throws. He can run, is a good runner with the ball and made some decent plays in that regard. I think all around, collectively he played a good ballgame against a good defensive football team. He still has room to improve. He's really enhanced his leadership through the course of the week and the course of the ballgame, but that comes with time on the job and experience. You have so many things you have to think about as a quarterback that sometimes interacting with your teammates can be low on the totem poll, but he's been able to manage it all here of late.

Question: What's happening at halftime to help the team play better in the second half? Snyder: It's not about what's going on at halftime, it's about what's going on before the ballgame that we can't get started right. That's where we have to put our focus and attention. To play well in the second half is important to our team or any team. You have to be able to finish ballgames. Why put yourself in a major hole if you're capable of playing as well in the second half, you're equally capable in the first half. Other teams have something to do with it, of course. That's my biggest concern. I don't think anything is going on at halftime other than maybe the recognition that we're not playing as well as we could be. ***Follow up: There are no adjustments being made at halftime of games? Nothing changes in regards to the process (at halftime). The process is to evaluate the first half and look at what we're doing well, what they're doing well against us. That doesn't change. That's the same week in and week out. And we address some things about personnel also.