Question: On bye week energy level... Snyder: I thought it was pretty decent. There were some ups and downs, but by and large it was positive.

Question: What stood out to you during the bye week with five games left? Snyder: We were only thinking about one. Every week is along those lines, we only have one. It was basically as though it was game week. It was preparing to that extent. The vast majority of it was towards individual improvement and collective improvement. We worked diligently at that. The most significant thing was to become better players, a better offense, better defense, better special teams and a better team. That was kind of the focus of it. It was business as usual I would say.

Question: Good chance to get healthy? Snyder: The ones that are banged up and need treatment in order to get healthy, their agenda was exactly the same, that didn't change very much at all. Yes, at least they had, whatever it was, 14 days to get back and be in playable shape. If indeed they are able to. Their routine didn't change any from previous weeks.

Question: On Alex Barnes compared to last year... Snyder: I don't see a great deal of difference, in all honesty. I think he's gotten better at everything. He's always been a physical runner, but he's made improvement in that area. He's been good at defining where to put the ball and picking running lanes, etc. He's always been pretty decent at that. He's playing well in all categories, and for the most part that's not a surprise to anybody. It's something we've seen in previous years, last year in particular.

Question: On Oklahoma without Mike Stoops as DC, any difference seen? Snyder: They were very much the same football team that they were on the defensive side of the ball. I saw some tweaks, a few things that you might consider to be changes. I don't know if they are changes or were just there and hadn't surfaced previously. By and large it's the same defense.

Question: On Mike Stoops... Snyder: I think everybody always held him as a very good football coach. I'm sure there are reasons for what took place, those I'm not aware of or have spoken to anybody about it. So it would be very hard for me to comment on it at all.

Question: On quarterback against OU and the challenge on the road, assuming it's Skylar... Snyder: Oklahoma is such a very talented football team right now. it's hard for anybody to face them home or away. I think Skylar is coming into his own, he's made improvement. We'll find out for sure. But I think from a mental approach he's a pretty collected young guy. It remains to be seen, but I don't anticipate it would impact his play.

Question: On Oklahoma's offense doing so many different things plus adding the retro speed option last week... Snyder: It tempers your defense a great deal, because you always have to have an awareness in terms of blitzes and things you might do that probably don't fit against that type of speed or the down the line option. Teams that run it, such as ourselves or Oklahoma, you really don't see it a great deal, but you do have to prepare for it and be careful about some of the things they'll do that will put you in trouble. They'll use it as an audible, so if we get in certain looks they'll check to the option, because it fits that particular defensive scheme. That's my guess in how they play it.

Question: On creating a good environment for players having a chance to speak up about mental health... Snyder: I think it's significant for young people in your program to learn to trust the process, trust the program and the people in it. It becomes a mutual thing. From the very beginning that's important for us to convey to young people in our program and to be able to identify things that demonstrate that's taking place. A young person needs to feel there is an open-door policy and they can share everything. He needs to feel it would be between he and myself, or he and his coach and myself. We'll do anything and everything we can do help. We have guidelines and rules and consequences, and if there is a violation the consequence will apply. But that doesn't negate the desire to be able to help a young person, which you would continue to do.

