Question: What's your thought process right now as it relates to whether or not you plan to return to coach next season? Snyder: I don't think about those things until the season is concluded. I've answered that question a thousand times the same way.

Question: Have you been surprised by the struggles this season? Snyder: I don't know that it's been a total surprise. I think all coaches are very much the same. There are a variety of different things that can take place either positively or negatively. You have to try and be prepared for all of them. I can't tell you that I anticipated that we would play as we did on Saturday. I thought we had a better approach going into the game than it turned out to be. It's not that it totally jumped out of nowhere. It's something I'm sure players and coaches alike understand their role in it. The key element is, can we do something about it? We've been here before. Been there, done that, so to speak. Just because we have come out of it before doesn't mean it happens automatically. A lot of things have to get repaired. It starts with me to begin with, that I have a good understanding for everything and have an answer for it.

Question: Is that the nature of college football, not knowing what will happen? Snyder: I don't know that anybody ever legitimately understands or knows what will take place on any given day. In our conference, and certainly in many different conferences as well, it was proven again this weekend, top to bottom anybody can beat anybody on any given day. To me, that's held true. I believe in that. I'd like to say it's all about how you prepare and you play. That was half true this last week. I thought we had prepared reasonably well. It was the only off week we had encountered or will encounter this season. Obviously we didn't respond to it very well. Going back and searching and looking at some things that had maybe added to that. I thought the mental approach was positive, but it didn't play out that way.

Question: After watching the tape, what did you feel about the effort of your team against OU? Snyder: We didn't compete as well as we're capable of. Not nearly as well as I would like. I think that's not just me saying that. I think our players understand that as well. They were embarrassed by it, as everybody was. You can't take away the fact that Oklahoma is an extremely talented, well coached football team. We're capable of being a far better time than we were.

Question: You referenced the ship being in bad shape last week, is that the biggest focus right now? Snyder: You have to take what's most important first. What's most important is us. It's not about other teams. It's about us. If we have things that need to be corrected, that's where we need to focus our attention. Yes, we spent a good deal of time in the last 48 hours in that respect. We have looked at what we think the issues are, what's created those, and what we might do to solve the problems where they exist. That's what we're in the process of doing right now.