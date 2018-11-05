Question: On Kansas this season... Snyder: In one word some inconsistency. There have been so many times when they have played extremely well and other times when they haven't played as well. We understand what that's all about, being basically in the same position. When you look at the games they have played they have a number of ballgames they've been in against other fine football teams. They have been in positions to have success and have had a little bit more than normal, but they are in to many of those ballgames they have played.

Question: On QB health... Snyder: I couldn't answer the question today. Right now we are in a wait and see mode. When we know for sure remains to be seen. I can't answer that part of the question, either. There's uncertainty right now.

Question: Every program has a goal of getting to that conference championship game, when a team is eliminated from contention does it become harder to motivate players? Snyder: That's extremely possible. Our approach has been to address it day in and day out and trying to be the best we can today and make the best preparation for whoever is next on our schedule and not looking forward. We get caught some times looking too far in advance, and we forget about that. That's happened to us some this year, I think. The intent has never been to have the eye on the ultimate goal, but to have the eye on what's most significant, and that's our preparation on any single given day. It's just about the day.

Question: On Malik Knowles redshirt status... Snyder: The decision hasn't been made with Malik. It will depend more upon his health than anything else. He's in a position right now where he's in a starting role, and if he's able to play throughout the year he'll play throughout the year.

Question: Hope you are having a good morning... On Isaiah Zuber, he seemed to be singled out... Snyder: I've had better days, but I'm doing fine. Nobody makes mistakes on purpose. That's not the intent of anybody. If I was going to single somebody out I'd start with myself. There were a number of situations that took place in the ballgame that would have had a dramatic impact on the ballgame. I said to the players before the game and after the game that we're all in it together. It's not about one individual. It's about all of us collectively. We win games collectively, and we lose them collectively. I wasn't trying to single any individual out.

Question: On special teams issues... Snyder: Probably not having the available depth that we normally have had. We have a number of young guys that are in positions offensively or defensively where they have to play virtually the entirety of the ballgame, and that precludes them from being overly effective or being consistently on the field with special teams as well. It's a conditioning factor as much as anything. It's just having as many people as we'd like.

Question: Any conversation with Zuber since the press conference? Snyder: I have not.

