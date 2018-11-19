Question: On being closer to bowl eligibility, does the message change at all now that you're so close to it? Snyder: I don't know that it changes a great deal other than the reality of the fact this becomes the most significant one. Each previous ballgame was the most significant one, and this one is certainly it. This one makes all the difference. Either you do or you don't. But I don't think that's anything we haven't already touched on. It will probably be about the same as it has been.

Question: On Les Miles returning to the league... Snyder: It's a good hire. I like Les a great deal. I think he's an awfully good person. He's had a great deal of success. He will be good for their program.

Question: On Iowa State... Snyder: I've really been proud of what Matt (Campbell) has done and how he's done it. I think he manages his program exceptionally well. He's just brought it around. They have gradually gotten better and better and better. Along the way they've built a firm foundation. It's obviously paying off for them quite well.

Question: On Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton each leading wins the last two weeks... Snyder: I'm always proud of them. They are good young guys, both of them. They're very competitive. They've got through some difficult times and managed it well. I'm quite proud of them.