What impressed you most about this game?

“The way we were able to convert on third down and keep the chains alive and keep drives alive. I don’t know if we’ll have a game like that, we’d love to have a bunch of games like that. It was just the amount of third downs we were able to convert, which led to the time of possession, which really kind of steamrolled it in the first half getting 28 points and holding the ball for all but 17 plays is probably the most impressive thing, the conversions we made on third down.”

On the environment, did you ever look around?

“Before the game I did. Just seeing the people come in. All the former players, it was great to have so many former players back. I saw a lot of guys on the sideline prior to the game. It was really cool they were able to come down to the sideline and experience that. I always tell the guys that’s why we do it, is the guys who laid the foundation and laid the groundwork for us. It’s all their hard work that allows us to have the great football facility we have. So, yeah, that was pretty cool.”

What made week one so hectic?

“Just the fact it was the first game. Not the game itself, just everything leading up to the game. Our Thursday practice was different than what the guys had experienced in the past, just making sure we were all on the same page as coaches as players. To what we did on Friday at our walk-through at the hotel. The different meetings and our travel and travel attire. Having Saturday, having that full day with a 6 p.m. start. Whether it was anxiety, nervousness from everybody wanting to get this thing rolling. Had it been an 11 a.m. game I think it would have been a little easier on all of us, players and coaches. Hey, there were unknowns. What was I going to say before the game? How was I going to react? How were the other coaches going to react? How were the players going to respond? Just the newness. Everybody has different game day things they do and different pregame. We were just trying to make sure everybody was on the same page. This week they will know the routine.”

On getting a game ball…

“It obviously felt really good. Hoping that I’m making an impact on a number of guys. For those guys to recognize the first game that we coached, or I coached, was a pretty neat experience. We have a special group of players, and as quickly as we can we’re building relationships, building trust, building something we think is pretty special. So, that was a really neat moment.”

On an all-run touchdown drive, is that pre-planned?

“We were planning and hoping we could run the football. We were going to ride our senior offensive linemen and senior running backs, because we think they are really good players and maybe try and set a little bit of a tempo that we were going to control the line of scrimmage. I thought Mess did a really good job of changing things up. He threw some play action stuff and bootleg stuff on first down and ran the ball on some longer yardage situations. Which, sometimes I think that can cross up a defense. There’s something about having a statement made that we are here to run the ball; you hold the ball for 40-plus minutes and usually good things are going to happen. We were able to do that. We were hoping to hold it for 35-plus (minutes), and we were able to hold it for over 40.”

On Big 12 teams playing FCS opponents…

“I think it’s a great thing for football, a great thing for being on the FCS side. The money that those guys are able to get to help fund their programs is tremendous. I’m a big advocate of it. Second thing is I really believe the level of play at the FCS level is exceptional, and it’s not a layover game. You can ask all the teams that had tough games, whether it’s in our league or out of our league. There is really good football played in the FCS. I knew it first-hand. Nicholls, even though we handled them relatively easily, I was really concerned about them because I knew they were a playoff team and knew how to win. It’s a win-win, I think, for the FCS and for us trying to schedule games. I think everybody struggles to schedule games, especially when you can find regional games. I know Oklahoma playing South Dakota, that is a great thing for South Dakota. Families can drive there and they are going to get a nice paycheck. They expect to compete, and I know Coach (Bob) Neilson will have them prepared.”

On Josh Rivas…

“He played really well. We were going roll him no matter what to try to get him close to half of the snaps if we could, simply because we think he’s one of our best six offensive linemen. I love the way Rivo played. He was really physical and came off the ball well, communicated well. I think he’ll continue to get probably more snaps. And it’s nothing anybody else did, I just think we can continue to try to spell some guys up front, and it gives us a little bit of an insurance policy when Tyler Mitchell can play tackle and get Scott (Frantz) out for a series and Josh another series here or there, or Evan (Curl) another series. We are still trying to develop a few more guys but are really pleased with how Rivas played.”

On James Gilbert for those who haven’t heard of him…

“James, an Indianapolis young man that played at Ball State and grad transferred from Ball State. I was aware of him through a mutual friend that kind of told me about him, even when I was at North Dakota State. I communicated with James when I was able to get the job here and invited him to come to Kansas State. I knew he was a really mature guy. I was not surprised at how he played. He runs extremely hard. He’s a tremendously smart guy, and he fits so well with our culture. He was one of those guys you you knew right away he’d mesh with the Skylar Thompsons, the Dalton Schoens, and the linemen and stuff. I thought James played really good football, and I’m excited for his senior year here.”