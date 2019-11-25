Question: On Chabastin Taylor…

Klieman: He played really well on Saturday. He’s gotten better and better as the season has gone along. He battled some leg injuries early on in the season that probably limited him a little bit. He’s another one of those guys that made the most of his opportunity. Obviously he’s a really physical player and has really good hands.”

Question: On Jahron McPherson…

Klieman: He’s done a really good job playing our nickel spot. He’s an exceptional tackler and is really good in man coverage against slot receivers, because he’s really physical and he runs exceptionally well. I think, as the season has gone along, he’s probably grown as much as anybody, if not more, from a understanding of the system we have and how it benefits him. And, he’s playing at a really high level.

Question: On ties to the state of Iowa…

Klieman: I’ve been familiar with Iowa State for years and years. Obviously, Mess was an OC there. We have a lot of friends still in the central part of Iowa. Probably throughout the week it’s one of those things you’re excited to play a school you are familiar with, but once it kicks off on Saturday it’s just another one.

Question: On injuries to Malik Knowles and Walter Neil…

Klieman: I saw them both yesterday. I think they are maybe both better than what was originally thought. We’ll still see how they progress here early in the week. I don’t think you can rule either one of them out, I think they have a pretty good opportunity to play barring any setbacks and continuous improvement as the week goes on.