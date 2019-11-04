Conference Call: Klieman moves on to Texas
Read all of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman's comments from today's Big 12 coaches teleconference.
On James Gilbert and Jordon Brown…
“We thought Jordon potentially could play against KU. He took a carry and didn’t look like himself, so we decided not to play him, but we envision both those two kids being back this week.”
On Skylar Thompson’s running success…
“I think a little bit more designed run that Coach Mess kind of came up with we thought we had an advantage with at the point of attack, especially some option. Every week is probably a little bit different, but I thought our guys up front did a really good job of allowing us to rush the football.”
Is this team blossoming into something special?
“I don’t know. I know we are getting better. I’m a big believer in whatever you did last week doesn’t matter for this next week and you can forget comparing scores, all of that other stuff. You just have to keep getting better every day and attacking each day. I thought we had a great week of preparation. It’s a big rivalry game, so our guys – I think – were highly motivated to play.”
Are you meeting expectations or surpassing them, you look like a powerhouse…
“Well, I don’t know if we are a powerhouse, but we’ve played good football and better football. I really thought we would continue to play better. We didn’t have a great start to Big 12 play and lost a couple of games, but I could see in practice we were improving. We were, what, four or five games into a new offensive system and a new defensive system with a bunch of new players to us, even though some of these guys had experience. We could see us continuing to get better, and that’s our hope and that’s our focus. Each week to try and get a little bit better.”
Where does this K-State team have championship ingredients?
“We’re still learning, still, about our football team. Granted, we’ve played eight games, but we’re continuing to learn every day. I know one thing, to be successful you need to be able to rush the football, to control time of possession in our system – not everybody’s system is like that – and you need to be able to hang onto the ball and not turn things over. Those are some things we are doing. We were much better on Saturday at eliminating the explosive play, it’s still something we were working on as a defense is tackling and eliminating explosive plays. I think everybody would tell you that’s a formula to be successful.”
Has the offensive line surpassed your expectations?
“No. They’re playing at a high level and we have a bunch of seniors there, so I think our expectations are for those seniors to play at a high level. I’m just pleased that each week we have added more of the playbook offensively and defensively, and the guys have continued to improve and challenge themselves to be better.”
What do you think about people comparing you to Bill Snyder?
“I don’t pay attention a lot, to be honest with you. If that’s what they’re saying, I guess it would be a pretty good compliment, because coach won an awful lot of football games.”
On Texas…
“The quarterback is just a phenomenal football player, a great competitor. He can beat you with his arms, with his feet. He makes their offense go. I know they’re really special at the skill positions and O-Line, but he’s just a phenomenal football player. Defensively they play fast. They’re really physical. They’re long; they’re athletic. We’ll have our hands full.”
On A.J. Parker…
“It’s still too early to tell. I’d think he’d be doubtful this week from what I saw Saturday and learned a little bit on Sunday. I think we’ll probably know more, I would hope Tuesday or Wednesday. I don’t know if he’ll be ready for this week. I think they’re getting an MRI today, actually.”
On potential recruiting help with the Kansas win…
“Let’s hope so. It’s two good programs, and KU was playing really well and we caught them on a good day. We played exceptional football. Hopefully we can capitalize on that with a number of the local guys. I know that Coach Braet and the recruiting staff do a phenomenal job, and it’s something we need to continue to win with is Kansas and Kansas City area guys.”
