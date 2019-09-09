On being not favored…

I have never had that question asked like that, but it’s probably been a while since we’ve been in that boat. But no, I don’t think you don’t approach it any different way. Whether you are the favorite or the underdog I think you have to go and prepare each day to make sure you’ve got a great plan for the week and the guys attack each day and see what transpires each Saturday. I’m a big believe in whatever happens the previous Saturday doesn’t have any bearing on the next Saturday, you still have to do your preparation and do your work.

On the test Saturday…

It will be a great measuring stick for us, absolutely. To go on the road in a real difficult environment in Mississippi State, I’m excited to see how we respond. We are going to have big games from here on out, and it’s a good challenge for us. It allows us as coaches and players to see what we need to work on and where we are.

Any update on Wyatt Hubert…

I don’t, yet, it’s going to be kind of a wait and see. We haven’t met with the guys yet. I would envision him not practicing today and hopefully, maybe, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On prep for road game noise…

We’ll do the same thing we do each week when we’re playing at home. We’ll just flip the script. The last few weeks on Wednesday and Thursday we cranked up the noise on the defense, and this week we’ll crank up the noise on the offensive end. It’s good, because when we’re in the stadium here, no matter what end you crank it up on, both groups have to adjust to noise with non-verbal communication. We’ll make sure the offense is prepared for it as best we can. I know it’s different when you’re in the environment as opposed to practice, but we have to work extremely hard on our non-verbal communication.

On Skylar Thompson…

The biggest thing is his leadership quality, and he prepares himself every day. I think the guys see he puts in the extra time, whether it’s in the off-season, the summer, or – more importantly – during fall camp. Right now he’s up here all the time trying to watch film, trying to get the edges that he needs to understand the game plan and the opponent. I think he’s so much more comfortable and confident at the line of scrimmage to be able to adjust the play. We’ve given him a lot of freedom to do that, and he’s done that a lot through two games and got us into a better play, maybe. I just loved his preparation and his command of the offense right now.

On last year’s game…

We’re looking at both last year, whether it’s our game or late in the season. You want to make sure, from a personnel standpoint as much as anything, to see what guys are back. A lot of the guys that our guys played against last year, they can have a good feel for that, because they played against them before. We have to understand it’s a new offensive coordinator, although I think Coach (Joe) Moorehead is probably calling it himself. We are fortunate, cause Van Malone was an analyst down there last year and is at least somewhat up to date on the things they have going. So that’s been at least somewhat of a benefit, but It will be a tough test for us, that’s for sure.

On young players…

After watching the film a guy I thought made quantum leaps from week one to week two was Jax Dineen. Jax played more snaps on offense and just is starting to understand and grasp what we are doing from the fullback position, and we are moving him around a little bit more. He played a lot more free, cut it loose, played really physical. I’m really excited about what Jax did, and he’s definitely one that sticks out to me.

On players feelings on last year’s Mississippi State game…

Yesterday was an off day, and we don’t get together with the guys until this afternoon. I’ll visit with the leadership guys and captains this afternoon about that game and what they remember. With a new coaching staff we have, we’ve looked at the game, but there are some schematically different things on both sides of the ball we are doing, and I think they are even, as well. From a personnel standpoint I know the guys will remember some of the players, but schematically I think there will be a few different things.