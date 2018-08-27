What follows is a full transcript of Bill Snyder's portion of Monday Morning's Big 12 Teleconference.

Question: Are you ready to name a starting quarterback? Snyder: I am not, no. I'm not sure, really. I haven't given it that much thought. I have a pretty good idea of where we are going to go, but I'm not 100 percent certain yet.

Question: Who would start at linebacker if you played a game tomorrow? Snyder: Well, that might be up in the air a little bit. It kind of depends how we start the ballgame. It's probably Sizelove and Patton and Sullivan would probably be the first three if we went with three.

Question: Talk more on the quarterback battle... Snyder: We do know a great deal about each one of them. It's been unbelievably even. Both of them have done extremely well and are extremely competitive. Both have a desire to be the first guy on the field. Both of them are team oriented guys. If you begin to think one is rising above the other, just wait a day and things will change, which has been the case. Both are going to play.You have two guys at a position as competitive as they are, it's six for one and half a dozen for the other. Both deserve the opportunity and both will get on the field.

Question: Do you think both will play every week? Snyder: I don't know that it's dramatically different from maybe what we've had before. It remains to be seen. I think the first ballgame will tell us an awful lot, perhaps. There are some circumstances that will take place on a Saturday that don't occur, can't occur on a practice field. We've seen them both under pressure before and both of them have handled that quite well. It's truly close, I just don't have the answer you are looking for right now.

Question: On quarterbacks waiting a long time to wait to get their first shot as opposed to transferring... Snyder: The old adage is you haven't seen anything yet. I think when October and the new rules roll around (on transfers) that will become a very, very common issue. I have a great deal of admiration for young guys who go through the rigors of not being an immediate starter or having immediate success. Our society always preaches hard work and diligence, and young guys who illustrate that are probably going to do well for you on the football field. You get caught up in that self-gratification thing, and that's probably something this age group has been identified with. I'm not sure that's something I hold as totally factual, but at the same time that helped create that. In all reality I don't think it's anything that benefits them through their lives. I can understand young people wanting to get on the field. But if it doesn't happen in a heartbeat it tells you you probably need to get a little bit better, or in many cases there is just somebody there who's a little bit better than you right now. Continue to compete and become better. I probably said more than I should there, but that's my thought.

Question: Have you decided on a second starter at defensive tackle? Snyder: Right now, in addition to Trey, Davies is very competitive for one of those spots. Jordan Mittie, certainly Wiley, I think those four guys - those three plus Trey - will make up the two deep for the interior defensive linemen.

Question: Do you have thoughts on having an FBS commissioner? Snyder: No I haven't given thought to that.

Question: Thoughts on Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz... Snyder: I think Kirk is a tremendous person, to begin with. He's a wonderful family man and very knowledgeable about the game of football. He's very knowledgeable about his interactions with people. When we went to the University of Iowa we had a few coaches leave, and Coach Fry was tired of going out and getting new coaches. I was the offensive coordinator and he asked me to do so. So I called a fellow by the name of Joe Moore, who is probably the role model for Kirk. He recommended Kirk at the time. We brought him in and Hayden hired him. He was a great asset to our staff. I think the people of Iowa City and the University of Iowa have great respect for him. He's a good person for the community, as well. He's a very knowledgeable, talented football coach as well. All of the things you'd like somebody to have in that position he certainly possesses.