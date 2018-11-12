Question: On Texas Tech... Snyder: It is one of the top offenses in the country. They have always done a wonderful job down there offensively. As far as things being different, I think they have probably balanced the offense up a little bit more, which makes it that much more difficult to defend. Their numbers are always significant in the passing game, but they've run the ball effectively, as well. They get in an awful lot of snaps in the course of a ballgame. Their tempo is awfully fast, that hasn't changed at all. I think the capacity to have a quarterback that runs the ball effectively... I don't know what the situation will be in terms of the quarterback, but they've put two out there that have proven they can play extremely well in this conference. They are very good at what they do.

Question: Are they different with two different quarterbacks? Snyder: You are going to see the same schemes. The young guy that played this last week has the ability to pull the ball down and bring it out on scrambles. He can keep the ball with the quarterback run game, they probably do it a little bit more with him. He's got good quickness and good speed. There's a little difference between the two.

Question: How important is bowl elig Snyder: I think it's very significant. I don't think there's anybody that doesn't want to do that or aspire to achieve it. I would imagine it's probably part of the goal process for every team. This time of year being in the position where you have to win two to get there makes it a touchy situation, but I can't remember when we haven't gone to one. It's been a while. It's something that's hopefully highly motivational to young people in our program."

Question: Has Blake Seiler grown up some over the course of the season as a defensive coordinator? Snyder: I think he has. I think he's doing a wonderful job. I've always had great confidence in Blake. He's got good people he's working with, as far as the staff is concerned. They are doing a very, very nice job. I'm very pleased with the direction our defense is going in.

Question: On the attitude/spirit of the team through the year... Snyder: It has been very, very difficult on them. It's not something they are acclimated to. That being said, I think the level of confidence has not been truly shaken. I think the determination has been tested dramatically, and they have responded quite well to that. The element of discipline has fallen off or leveled a little bit, but then I think it's grown. I think they're handling it an appropriate right way right now. Is that 100 percent of our guys? I'd like to think so. They give me that appearance at this point in time.