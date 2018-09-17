Question: Some consider K-State/West Virginia to be old school vs. new school... Snyder: I don't know; I probably don't have a reply. West Virginia does a wonderful job of what they do, and we need to do a better job of what we do. Everything that we have in our offense I see they have in their offense. Everything they have in their offense we have in our offense. They are a little different defensively than what we are. It kind of depends on where you put the emphasis more than anything else. I'm not sure there's a separation between new and old.

Question: On Goolsby and McGee injuries and possibly not having a full deck against West Virginia... Snyder: That's probably one of the worst teams you could line up-short handed against. They are a very prolific offense, they've proven that over time, not just this year. It's year in and year out. They have developed a great deal of balance in their offense. They have equal ability to run it as throw it, although they are very prolific with the pass with Will Grier. Being short-handed is not something you'd envision or want. We're just like anybody else, you have somebody that has to step up and play in place of somebody. That's what you do as you coach is get guys prepared to step up into those situations.

Question: Concern level around fumbles this year? Snyder: It's immense. The fact we've actually had I think nine (fumbles). We had four in the first ballgame, and it was a big concern. We reduced it to one in the second ballgame, so I thought maybe we had made a little headway, but then it jumped up and got us again. One that we lost I thought was a great defensive play and perhaps unavoidable on our part to a certain degree. The rest are being careless with the football, and probably a significant indication in regards to self discipline or the capacity to focus. That's something we're working on, not just in turnovers but in a variety of areas.

Question: What can you do to prevent more of that? Snyder: You have to put them in the position. There are countless numbers of ways the ball can be stripped from your hand or knocked loose from your arm and in the passing game, etc. You can go through the same deals you do all the time, but if they're knocking the ball loose four times obviously it's not as effective as it needs to be. You need to be able to replicate the situations that occur. There's always a fundamental and technique that prevents them from knocking the ball loose. But you have to practice it to perform the way you want to. I think our coaches try diligently to do that. I think we still haven't done it as well as we need to.

Question: What's the challenge of scheduling and the dollars teams are asking to play these games in non-league play? Snyder: I think it's a combination of things. Many schools can afford whatever that payout is and can schedule as they choose. Other conferences are now engaging in inter-conference talk in reference to being able to have each of their teams play a team from that conference, which our league is with the SEC. That kind of mandates another Power Five school on your schedule. Some can afford to pick and choose as they like, and others are caught up in a situation where they can't always schedule exactly as they'd like. For some of the smaller schools it's a positive thing, as they're able to add money they wouldn't have. We just played UTSA, kind of an upstart program over the last eight years or so. They played Arizona State, Baylor and ourselves during their non conference games. They managed to generate a great deal of funding for their program by doing that. It puts three losses on your schedule, and nobody likes that. It's kind of darned if you do, darned if you don't.