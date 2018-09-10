On quarterbacks sliding in the running game... "I think it's kind of dependent upon things. I've never been a major fan of sliding, but I also understand the security and safeness of avoiding injury. We certainly don't want to get any of our young guys hurt; we ask them to understand the situation. There are times when it's must yardage and you have to do what you can do to get it. There are other times you can afford to slide or run out of bounds. That has no indication on the courage of the youngster. It's just a matter of what the necessity is in the ballgame. Why not a fan? Well, for the reason I just mentioned. Sometimes it's yardage you have to have. It's must yardage, you have to be able to find a way to get it. You say it's not an issue of courage; do you think quarterbacks ever worry if they do slide it will be seen as a lack of courage? No, I don't think that's the case at all.

On offensive struggles, was it more Mississippi State or you guys? "It certainly is a combination of both, and I think that's recognizable. Mississippi State is a very fine football team, very talented. They are physical. They have good, excellent size to go with the quickness they have. They're a very, very fine defensive football team. But we made a handful of mistakes, execution errors. Normally I don't like to refer to that; normally there's something that causes those. Going back to the week before we tried to clean up some of the discipline issues. In all reality cleaned a number of them up, but many more presented itself. It was a superior football team. I say superior, but it was an improved football team from the week before. It was a combination of both. Each snap that we had, virtually every snap, there's something there that prevented the play from being a reasonably successful play. They aren't all going to be successful, but there are so many of them that had an opportunity to be successful. A mistake here or mistake there in terms of execution prevented that from happening.

What did you take away from quarterbacks after watching tape, any closer to playing one guy? "I think we'll put a starter on the field every week, and that starter - and I'm not trying to put undue pressure on them - if they're performing well they'll certainly stay on the field for the vast majority of the time. It's not like saying, okay we're going to play you for a half and you for a half. We're beyond that stage anyway, right now. If they are having some struggles, some difficulty, it's very likely we'd substitute and play the other one. We're just trying to get the best performance that we can on the field.

On UTSA and Baylor from last week... "We have a pretty good idea of the improvement Baylor has made. Knowing more about Baylor than we do UTSA and realizing in the fourth quarter it's a seven-point ballgame and that leads me to believe UTSA is a pretty decent football team. I've followed some of the young players that have transferred into their program and some of the recruiting with players that will be on the field. It's not an under-talented football team by any stretch of the imagination. They have some very fine players. I think they're very capable. I went back, and a year ago they beat Baylor a year ago, and we played Baylor in a reasonably close ballgame. It's one of those games you have to be extremely careful. You wouldn't want to overlook them, but they aren't a team we are in a position to overlook. We're not in the position to overlook anybody at this point in time. It's highly signficant for us to realize the quality of football team that they truly are.