Conor Riley hands out camp offer to 2024 offensive lineman

It is never too early to think about the Class of 2024 and the offensive line board is starting to take shape for Kansas State in the next cycle. Ryan Howard, Darreyl Thomas, Mitch Hodnett and Grant Brix have all been offered this Summer.

All earned it after camping in front of the coaches in Manhattan. The most recent was to Brix after the final event of the Summer, July 29.

"I was super excited and grateful to get the offer, but also surprised," he said. "I’m only going into my junior season. The offer means the world to me. A big time program like K-State offering me as a 2024 prospect changes everything for me. I‘m beyond blessed."

Chris Klieman and Conor Riley both spoke with the rising junior offensive lineman about his offer.

"They noted that I am coachable," Brix explained. "I have a good frame and size, and I have good hustle. They also appreciated the fact that I am a midwesterner."

Remember, Klieman has a bevy of ties to the state of Iowa and went to Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo.

Riley also left an impression by how he coached the Iowa lineman.

"Coach Riley is knowledgeable and effective at teaching the offensive line," Brix shared. "His direct style of coaching is a good fit for me."