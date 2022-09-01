Coordinator Recap: Klein and Klanderman speak ahead of South Dakota
On Thursday, we got our final chance to hear from the Kansas State coaching staff before they kick off their season on Saturday night. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman both got their shots at speaking to the media. Both expressed their excitement for game week to be here, but also a strong group of unproven players that will step up.
Collin Klein
K-State’s offensive personnel doesn’t have a ton of questions, which is why the topic of conversation was back up running back DJ Giddens. Klein emphasized the work that Giddens had put in during the summer, “studied his butt off…came back and really picked up right in fall camp was really up to speed on his pass pro, splits pick up.” Giddens becoming a reliable option takes some pressure off overusing All-American Deuce Vaughn.
Also on the personnel side, Klein gave props to KT Leveston, very similar to what head coach Chris Klieman did on Tuesday. Giving the Wildcat left tackle his props as a “physical specimen” and relaying how well he has handled double teams in practice. It is very apparent that the coaching staff is of the belief that Leveston can handle the workload that will come his way this year and be able to protect Adrian Martinez.
The main focus on Saturday though will be on Klein’s offensive stylings. His first time officially in the role of offensive coordinator after replacing Courtney Messingham. Klein said he doesn’t have a set target for the pace the Wildcats will play at.
“A little bit of a game flow. It’ll be back to a large part in execution. We’re only going to be able to go as fast as we’re able to execute and operate.”
If the Cats get on a roll, expect them to try and put the South Dakota Coyotes away early with some added pace that has not been seen in a while.
Joe Klanderman
Entering 2022 Klanderman’s defense has a lot of strength up front, with great pass rushers and athletic linebackers. The secondary has been repeatedly questioned throughout the offseason though, but Klanderman showed confidence when speaking about that group on Thursday. He mentioned that “some young guys are going to play for us.”
By name, he mentioned freshman VJ Payne and Butler Community College transfer Nickendre Stiger. Kobe Savage and Drake Cheatum also got shoutouts in the secondary, so expect a heavy dose of players rotating in and out, with each getting a chance to prove themselves. He later went on to mention freshman linebacker Jake Clifton, calling him one of the smartest guys, before stopping himself and saying they were all smart guys. Clifton seems to be in line to be yet another newcomer that has a chance to carve out a major role on the defense this season.
Klanderman also is under the belief that Khalid Duke will be ready to go, but wouldn't lean all the way into Duke being fully back. “I won’t say it’s [his knee]100 percent yet.”
But despite not being all the way back, Duke appears to be in condition to contribute on the field and get plenty of chances to play himself back into shape and try to come through as many K-State fans expected entering last season.
When asked he wanted to most learn about his defense on Saturday, Klanderman said he knew how some of his stalwarts would respond, such as veterans Daniel Green, Eli Huggins and Julius Brents. But his focus was on how the new pieces to the defense would handle it all.
The overall theme of the day inside Vanier would be excitement. Both coordinators are exuding confidence and anticipation in seeing what their two units can do to kick off the season Saturday night against South Dakota.