On if the focus has been the same on tackling this week...



“I think it’s always that way. I think that’s a consistent thing throughout the country really. That’s the biggest thing that makes big plays on defense. If you tackle well and don’t just come in and try and blast somebody, you can wrap them up, that’s a nationwide epidemic. So, I think everyone’s going to work on it all the time.”

On what makes Oklahoma so good at not giving up sacks…

“You know what, it’s that quarterback (Jalen Hurts). First of all, they have a very good offensive line. They use their length well. They do a good job setting. They give him time. A lot of times people rush three, or two and he’s standing back there forever, but it’s hard to sack athletic guys. There are some who are savvy, say Baylor, he (Charlie Brewer) did a good job, has good feelers. Some guys who are quarterbacks move around the pocket, and then it’s a whole different game when you’re trying to sack an athletic guy. Some people get free runners to him, or they’ll beat a guy and, ‘Ok now, I did the hard thing and got past the first guy. Ok, now I’ve got to tackle an athlete in space,’ and that’s not always an easy thing either.”

On how tough the Oklahoma offense is to pick your poison...

“Oh yeah. They have some players everywhere. You can say, ‘Ok, that guy. Ok, well, that guy over there.’ It’s going to be one of those things, there’s no doubt. We’re going to have to gamble a little bit, and if you give up things and they guess right and you make a bad call, it could be a bad deal for all of us. Hopefully we guess right more than we guess wrong. That’s kind of the gamble of the games.”

On if the staff watched film on Jalen Hurts from his time at Alabama...

“We’ve watched everything that he’s had since he’s been at OU. We’ve watched a little bit of him before at Alabama, but most of it’s been, just because it’s later, he’s a little bit of a different guy now. He’s more polished. He feels more at ease in the pocket. Those things are different, plus sometimes, let’s be real - in the SEC you get more four-down guys and there’s some beast who can rush. Right now, in our conference, everybody is playing three down. So, it’s a different deal.”

On if this Oklahoma offense is one of the toughest he’s faced in his career...

“Yeah I think. I don’t know if I’ve seen that many yards. There’s been times - I’m just trying to remember off the top of my head - that time we played Utah State last year (at Wyoming), they were averaging 52 points per game or something like that, and I thought that was completely ridiculous. This is 50, but there’s some of those out there now. You play some teams and you’re like, ‘Huh?’ but me personally, being a defensive guy, I’d like to call it when it’s 40. ‘Hey, if somebody hits 40, you know what sorry folks, everyone we’re going home.’ That’s how I think games should be, but they scored 70 (against South Dakota). You looking at that going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Yeah, I think it’s a scary deal. It’s a fun challenge. It will be fun to see. I’m trying to think of other times. There’s been some times you play some offenses that are freaky good like that. Sometimes it goes your way and it’s a great deal. It gives you great confidence and it shocks the world, and sometimes it doesn’t and your like, ‘Ok, let’s move on and get better at what we do and move on to the next week. Let’s see if we can continue to get on a roll after that.’”

On the most impressive thing about Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts…

“I would just say his poise right now. He stands back there sometimes like he’s throwing 7-on-7 and there’s nothing going round. Then someone will get through. ‘Ok, I’ll juke you a little bit, and then I have an ability to run.’ He runs like a running back. He’s their leading rusher right now. It’s a hard combination because he does feel comfortable. He does throw the ball well. He could of been 17-for-17 last week. The one that he throws and it’s incomplete, it’s a drop and you go, ‘Holy cow.’ Right now, he’s in a very good place. He’s playing under control. He understands the offense. He’s very patient, calm, and his demeanor’s good. Those are things, looking back I didn’t really know him, I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t watch Alabama, but you just remember more of a runner, more of a guy that wasn’t that poised in the pocket. He’s doing a great job right now.”

On what coverage schemes could work against Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb…

“Sure. You put a guy on top of him and another guy on top of that. It’s going to be a deal where you’re going to play different coverages. You’ve got to try to keep the ball away. Hopefully you can talk them out of going over there sometimes, but still it’s one of our matchups. Their guys too - we’re going to win some, they’re going to win some. I think that he’s a good player. (Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan) Wallace was a good player, and we won some of those and lost some. It’s one of those things. They’re not all Supermen, but they’re good. Let’s say what it is - if you can hit Jalen Hurts, I’m sure he’s just like every other guy. If you can cover a guy and get a guy off the line or you put a guy over the top of him, you hope that they don’t go to him. We’re going to see how that works.”

On how proud he was of the final stop against TCU…

“You hope that you can do that. We had gotten off the field a bunch of times early in the game. Really, when you look at that game, we hurt ourselves with penalties. To me that’s - yeah, I know everyone brings up the tackling. There’s some bad plays, but that’s what you’re going to look at every time - the big plays that look real bad. Sure, those hurt you. Really, in my mind is, ‘Ok you have a bad drive.’ Ok, are you going to do that? Sometimes we’re going to do that. Sometimes we’re going to give up plays that aren’t beautiful plays, but the ones that are hard, too, are the ones that we gave up two 15-yard penalties on one drive. We gave up another one on another (drive). We gave up another one on another (drive) that they didn’t score on. So, we were getting off the field, and if you say, ‘Listen, there’s 45 yards in penalties on their first two scoring drives,’ those are the things that we can’t do. We’re not at a point where we’re dominant enough on defense to be able to go out and shut teams down to nothing, and then, ‘Hey, here you go you can have 30 yards on a drive.’ That’s not us yet. You’d like to be building to that, but we’re not there. If we can take that out of our game and say, ‘Ok, hey, if people are going to beat us, at least they have to drive.’ Sure, we don’t want to give up the silly, dumb, long plays that’d you say, ‘Yeah you had three, four, five chances to get him down.’ Yeah, that’s going to happen. They’re kids and we’re working the best with them. You want to take those out, too, but now you’re talking, ‘Ok, now you’ve played a perfect game.’ I don’t know when that’s going to happen. We’re going to have some of that, but the ones that we hurt ourselves on, the ones that we don’t fit right, or yes, don’t tackle, or don’t wrap up, or give them free yards, we can’t do that against a team like this. We have to play cleaner than that just from that point. I think if we do that, we’ll be better. I don’t know if we’re going to shut these guys down, but we’ll be better. Those were the ones that are disappointing. So just to come back, it was a deal that, heck we had stopped them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and then we give up a couple of penalties. We get scored on, and then they go score on some boneheaded stuff, but then we come back and stop them again. I thought it was good because our guys do, they have great effort. They want to win. They fight to win. They grind through the whole thing. We want to keep promoting that. That’s where you’d say, ‘Man, those guys fight and they scrap,’ and even when we do dumb things, they’re trying as hard as they can, which is beautiful. We’ll get better because of that.”

On what has impressed him most about defensive end Wyatt Hubert...

“Wyatt is, I would say, he’s an effort guy that works as hard as he can to get as good as he can. It’s good to see because he’s not a guy that says, ‘Hey, listen, I’m playing pretty good right now. Well, then I’m going to take the day off.’ He’s not that kind of guy. He’s really started to become more of a vocal guy, too. He’s just recently started to be able to say, ‘Listen, hey, this isn’t good enough. When we do this, this isn’t good.’ We need more of that on our defense. We need more mature guys that aren’t afraid to hold each other accountable. That’s when you really start to make strides. He’s starting to understand what he’s supposed to do and how he’s supposed to do it. So now he can step out and worry about others. He’s at that point right now. I don’t think we all are, but he’s at that point. I hope we can continue rolling that way.”

On if they’ve watched film from recent Oklahoma seasons...

“Yes, we went through last year too. It’s a little bit different style. They did a little bit more option, a little bit more speed stuff with him, less power and things when they had (Kyler) Murray, but the schemes are really the same. It’s the same stuff, it’s just a little bit different flavor with the quarterback-run side of things, no doubt.”