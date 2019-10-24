Coordinators Corner: Riley's Sooners worthy of the hype
Thank you to K-State Athletics Communications for providing the following transcripts from Kansas State coordinators Scottie Hazelton and Courtney Messingham.
Videos provided by Matt Hall.
Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton
On if the focus has been the same on tackling this week...
“I think it’s always that way. I think that’s a consistent thing throughout the country really. That’s the biggest thing that makes big plays on defense. If you tackle well and don’t just come in and try and blast somebody, you can wrap them up, that’s a nationwide epidemic. So, I think everyone’s going to work on it all the time.”
On what makes Oklahoma so good at not giving up sacks…
“You know what, it’s that quarterback (Jalen Hurts). First of all, they have a very good offensive line. They use their length well. They do a good job setting. They give him time. A lot of times people rush three, or two and he’s standing back there forever, but it’s hard to sack athletic guys. There are some who are savvy, say Baylor, he (Charlie Brewer) did a good job, has good feelers. Some guys who are quarterbacks move around the pocket, and then it’s a whole different game when you’re trying to sack an athletic guy. Some people get free runners to him, or they’ll beat a guy and, ‘Ok now, I did the hard thing and got past the first guy. Ok, now I’ve got to tackle an athlete in space,’ and that’s not always an easy thing either.”
On how tough the Oklahoma offense is to pick your poison...
“Oh yeah. They have some players everywhere. You can say, ‘Ok, that guy. Ok, well, that guy over there.’ It’s going to be one of those things, there’s no doubt. We’re going to have to gamble a little bit, and if you give up things and they guess right and you make a bad call, it could be a bad deal for all of us. Hopefully we guess right more than we guess wrong. That’s kind of the gamble of the games.”
On if the staff watched film on Jalen Hurts from his time at Alabama...
“We’ve watched everything that he’s had since he’s been at OU. We’ve watched a little bit of him before at Alabama, but most of it’s been, just because it’s later, he’s a little bit of a different guy now. He’s more polished. He feels more at ease in the pocket. Those things are different, plus sometimes, let’s be real - in the SEC you get more four-down guys and there’s some beast who can rush. Right now, in our conference, everybody is playing three down. So, it’s a different deal.”
On if this Oklahoma offense is one of the toughest he’s faced in his career...
“Yeah I think. I don’t know if I’ve seen that many yards. There’s been times - I’m just trying to remember off the top of my head - that time we played Utah State last year (at Wyoming), they were averaging 52 points per game or something like that, and I thought that was completely ridiculous. This is 50, but there’s some of those out there now. You play some teams and you’re like, ‘Huh?’ but me personally, being a defensive guy, I’d like to call it when it’s 40. ‘Hey, if somebody hits 40, you know what sorry folks, everyone we’re going home.’ That’s how I think games should be, but they scored 70 (against South Dakota). You looking at that going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Yeah, I think it’s a scary deal. It’s a fun challenge. It will be fun to see. I’m trying to think of other times. There’s been some times you play some offenses that are freaky good like that. Sometimes it goes your way and it’s a great deal. It gives you great confidence and it shocks the world, and sometimes it doesn’t and your like, ‘Ok, let’s move on and get better at what we do and move on to the next week. Let’s see if we can continue to get on a roll after that.’”
On the most impressive thing about Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts…
“I would just say his poise right now. He stands back there sometimes like he’s throwing 7-on-7 and there’s nothing going round. Then someone will get through. ‘Ok, I’ll juke you a little bit, and then I have an ability to run.’ He runs like a running back. He’s their leading rusher right now. It’s a hard combination because he does feel comfortable. He does throw the ball well. He could of been 17-for-17 last week. The one that he throws and it’s incomplete, it’s a drop and you go, ‘Holy cow.’ Right now, he’s in a very good place. He’s playing under control. He understands the offense. He’s very patient, calm, and his demeanor’s good. Those are things, looking back I didn’t really know him, I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t watch Alabama, but you just remember more of a runner, more of a guy that wasn’t that poised in the pocket. He’s doing a great job right now.”
On what coverage schemes could work against Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb…
“Sure. You put a guy on top of him and another guy on top of that. It’s going to be a deal where you’re going to play different coverages. You’ve got to try to keep the ball away. Hopefully you can talk them out of going over there sometimes, but still it’s one of our matchups. Their guys too - we’re going to win some, they’re going to win some. I think that he’s a good player. (Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan) Wallace was a good player, and we won some of those and lost some. It’s one of those things. They’re not all Supermen, but they’re good. Let’s say what it is - if you can hit Jalen Hurts, I’m sure he’s just like every other guy. If you can cover a guy and get a guy off the line or you put a guy over the top of him, you hope that they don’t go to him. We’re going to see how that works.”
On how proud he was of the final stop against TCU…
“You hope that you can do that. We had gotten off the field a bunch of times early in the game. Really, when you look at that game, we hurt ourselves with penalties. To me that’s - yeah, I know everyone brings up the tackling. There’s some bad plays, but that’s what you’re going to look at every time - the big plays that look real bad. Sure, those hurt you. Really, in my mind is, ‘Ok you have a bad drive.’ Ok, are you going to do that? Sometimes we’re going to do that. Sometimes we’re going to give up plays that aren’t beautiful plays, but the ones that are hard, too, are the ones that we gave up two 15-yard penalties on one drive. We gave up another one on another (drive). We gave up another one on another (drive) that they didn’t score on. So, we were getting off the field, and if you say, ‘Listen, there’s 45 yards in penalties on their first two scoring drives,’ those are the things that we can’t do. We’re not at a point where we’re dominant enough on defense to be able to go out and shut teams down to nothing, and then, ‘Hey, here you go you can have 30 yards on a drive.’ That’s not us yet. You’d like to be building to that, but we’re not there. If we can take that out of our game and say, ‘Ok, hey, if people are going to beat us, at least they have to drive.’ Sure, we don’t want to give up the silly, dumb, long plays that’d you say, ‘Yeah you had three, four, five chances to get him down.’ Yeah, that’s going to happen. They’re kids and we’re working the best with them. You want to take those out, too, but now you’re talking, ‘Ok, now you’ve played a perfect game.’ I don’t know when that’s going to happen. We’re going to have some of that, but the ones that we hurt ourselves on, the ones that we don’t fit right, or yes, don’t tackle, or don’t wrap up, or give them free yards, we can’t do that against a team like this. We have to play cleaner than that just from that point. I think if we do that, we’ll be better. I don’t know if we’re going to shut these guys down, but we’ll be better. Those were the ones that are disappointing. So just to come back, it was a deal that, heck we had stopped them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and we’d stop them, and then we give up a couple of penalties. We get scored on, and then they go score on some boneheaded stuff, but then we come back and stop them again. I thought it was good because our guys do, they have great effort. They want to win. They fight to win. They grind through the whole thing. We want to keep promoting that. That’s where you’d say, ‘Man, those guys fight and they scrap,’ and even when we do dumb things, they’re trying as hard as they can, which is beautiful. We’ll get better because of that.”
On what has impressed him most about defensive end Wyatt Hubert...
“Wyatt is, I would say, he’s an effort guy that works as hard as he can to get as good as he can. It’s good to see because he’s not a guy that says, ‘Hey, listen, I’m playing pretty good right now. Well, then I’m going to take the day off.’ He’s not that kind of guy. He’s really started to become more of a vocal guy, too. He’s just recently started to be able to say, ‘Listen, hey, this isn’t good enough. When we do this, this isn’t good.’ We need more of that on our defense. We need more mature guys that aren’t afraid to hold each other accountable. That’s when you really start to make strides. He’s starting to understand what he’s supposed to do and how he’s supposed to do it. So now he can step out and worry about others. He’s at that point right now. I don’t think we all are, but he’s at that point. I hope we can continue rolling that way.”
On if they’ve watched film from recent Oklahoma seasons...
“Yes, we went through last year too. It’s a little bit different style. They did a little bit more option, a little bit more speed stuff with him, less power and things when they had (Kyler) Murray, but the schemes are really the same. It’s the same stuff, it’s just a little bit different flavor with the quarterback-run side of things, no doubt.”
Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham
On being aggressive on the 95-yard drive against TCU…
“Honestly, the biggest issue was we just needed to go get points on the board because, obviously, it was a game that either team could win. It felt like if we needed to have a little more quarterback run, than that’s what we needed to do. Obviously the huge play in that drive, well there was a couple of them, but the first one was the 61-yarder by Skylar (Thompson) off a quarterback draw, and then him being aggressive on the fourth-down play because it was a run or a pass situation where he could throw it, but when he decided to go get the first down, he did a great job.”
On the importance of time of possession against Oklahoma...
“It is big, obviously. To things need to happen from our standpoint. We need to score points because they’re going to figure out how to score some points, but we then need to keep the ball away from their offense. So, if that means getting some 8-, 10-, 12-play drives, that would be phenomenal, but then we need to finish those drives.”
On balancing using Skylar Thompson’s run game and keeping him healthy…
“Generally speaking, we feel like if we can make it on third downs or anytime we get down in the red zone that he’s a legitimate threat. That’s what we want to do. Last week as an example, when it came down to the end there, it was all hands on deck. He needed to go be a runner as well.”
On managing Malik Knowles coming off injury…
“It’s tough and there are some times where you’d say, ‘Hey, can’t only put him in there when it is third down or you can’t only put him in there when you’re going to throw the football because, obviously, that becomes a huge tendency and everybody knows what’s happening, and you might start getting blitzed when maybe you wouldn’t. You’re trying to get the most out of each guy, but yet understand what their issues are. Using Malik as an example, we need him because he is an explosive guy that can make big plays for us, but we also need him for the long run. We need him for seven or eight games rather than for one game.”
On how the offensive line matches up to Oklahoma…
“They are obviously very, very talented up front. They have quick twitch. They slant and angle a bunch. It goes back to us really being good at communicating, us being on the same page. That’s one thing I do feel like our offensive line does a good job with, and that’s talking and communicating and being on the same page. Now, with that being said, you also have to be physical. We have to move the line of scrimmage a little bit. They have to do a good job of matching up when they are put one on one, and I think we’ll do that.”
On the status of wide receiver Phillip Brooks and running back Jordon Brown…
“Obviously, we need Phillip to be able to come and bring it, because two weeks ago, I really felt like he was starting to show up a little bit more. I shouldn’t say two weeks ago. There’s games this year where you’d feel like, ‘Man, he’s close to breaking out and really being a threat.’ Hopefully we can use him more this week. And then Jordon Brown, as soon as we get an all clear, I anticipate him playing as much as he played in the start, meaning him rotating through, him having his packages, him being able to be the guy that we feel like he is. It’s just getting him so he’s cleared and then we’ll roll him.”
On the status of wide receiver Malik Knowles…
“His will be more of how does he feel. From what I understand medically, his is going to be how does he feel? What he can get done? How many plays he can play? You’re a little bit on a pitch count, but you’re also on where are you at right now before a series, after a series, making sure Coach (Jason) Ray and him are on the same page.”
On Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray…
“(He has) explosiveness, ability to go sideline to sideline, show up on any given play, whether it be a run or a pass. He’s as good as there is out there. Obviously, he’s a guy that you have to know where he’s at and make sure you’re ready to take care of him or try to do the best to slow him down.”
On if he anticipates using the tight ends more in the passing game...
“They need to be. We still need to continue to try to get all of those guys (involved), obviously Nick (Lenners) and Sammy (Wheeler) more so just for their ability to run down the field a little bit more. We need to keep using the tight ends and make people defend them.”
On play calling against a team that can score like Oklahoma…
“If you’re not careful, you do. I think we still have to stay within what we are and what we want to be. Obviously, if they’re scoring a ton, then you have to try to go out and put some more points on the board. From a team concept, our biggest deal is score when we get an opportunity and keep the ball away from the other guys. That’s what our mindset needs to be. I don’t want to put ourselves in a bunch of third and longs because we’re trying to throw the football or run play-action passes that put us in bad situations.”
On how encouraging it was to see the play of wide receiver Wykeen Gill against TCU…
“I think all the time, from the get go, he’s been a guy that has shown he can be an impactful guy. We have to try to keep getting more and more out of him.”
On if it was a relief to have some big plays against TCU…
“As the year goes, you keep trying to find where’s the best one-on-one matchup? Where’s the best place where we can exploit somebody else to make a big play? We have to keep trying, not really manufacture, but keep putting those guys in position to make big plays. Obviously, Malik (Knowles) and Jordon (Brown) are two guys that we feel like can create matchup issues. So, we need those guys back and healthy.”
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.