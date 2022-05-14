Cornerback Javione Carr transfers to Kansas State

Kansas State has continued their streak of football commits from last weekend with the addition of Arizona cornerback transfer Javione Carr. The former Pac-12 Wildcat gives them their fifth commit since last Saturday.

All five are guys that will enroll over the Summer and compete for the Big 12 Wildcats this season.

K-State has had lots of turnover in the secondary in the younger classes. Carr will alleviate some of that stress and occupy some of that space that has been left devoid of scholarship talent.

He spent only one season in Tucson and redshirted. That means he will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Manhattan, and he will already have used his free transfer.

As a true freshman for Arizona, Carr did not see any game action. However he was a two-time all-state member for his high school team the year prior and was named the District Defensive MVP twice.

Carr chose Arizona over not just Kansas State, but also Arkansas State, Tulane, North Texas and Texas Tech during his first recruitment. However, Chris Klieman, Van Malone and company don't lose the battle for him a second time.

He is a part of a number of transfer defensive backs who will be Wildcats this season.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Carr's commitment means to Kansas State and what makes him the right addition for the Wildcats at the right time.