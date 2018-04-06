One of the more notable recruits on campus for Kansas State’s Junior Day event in Manhattan was Brett Lenners, the brother of current tight end Nick Lenners. Brett is an athlete from Southwest High in Lincoln, Nebraska and carries much of the same measurables as Nick had coming out of high school but a little smaller.

He’s a 6-foot-3 and 212-pound junior that projects either as a defensive end or in the mold of a tight end/fullback. The Wildcats seem to like him as more of the latter at this point.

“They showed me how they will use my position, tight end and fullback, in the future and how I could fit into that role,” Lenners said. “They showed how they would flex out the tight ends and be able to use a little more speed and footwork mixed in with size. They also want to put them in the backfield as a fullback and be able to move them around.”

However, in the case of Lenners, he just wants a chance to play at the highest level and isn’t too caught up into what position he will play in college.

“I’m open to playing anywhere,” he said. “Tight end or defensive end.”