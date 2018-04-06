One of the more notable recruits on campus for Kansas State’s Junior Day event in Manhattan was Brett Lenners, the brother of current tight end Nick Lenners. Brett is an athlete from Southwest High in Lincoln, Nebraska and carries much of the same measurables as Nick had coming out of high school but a little smaller.
He’s a 6-foot-3 and 212-pound junior that projects either as a defensive end or in the mold of a tight end/fullback. The Wildcats seem to like him as more of the latter at this point.
“They showed me how they will use my position, tight end and fullback, in the future and how I could fit into that role,” Lenners said. “They showed how they would flex out the tight ends and be able to use a little more speed and footwork mixed in with size. They also want to put them in the backfield as a fullback and be able to move them around.”
However, in the case of Lenners, he just wants a chance to play at the highest level and isn’t too caught up into what position he will play in college.
“I’m open to playing anywhere,” he said. “Tight end or defensive end.”
For Lenners to grab an offer from the Wildcats, he knows it will take a strong camp performance over the summer, much like the one his brother put together in front of Kansas State coaches. It is something that he is eager and ready to do after spending much of last season injured. He has rebounded well and is in the midst of track season now, where he is a sprinter for his high school team.
Playing at KSU is very appealing, especially since it gives him an opportunity to once again play alongside his best friend and someone he’s always looked up to in his brother.
“I think it would be cool and also helpful (to play with Nick again),” Lenners said. “It would be nice to already have a connection there and someone that could kind of show me the ways. Nick has always been a good role model so it would be cool to follow him there as well.”
But it’s not always the football program that grabs a recruit’s attention, or the ties there. In Brett’s case, he was just as impressed at the presentations for the aspects off the field as he was about the presentations for on-field performance.
“I had a good time,” he said. “I liked how they focused a lot on academics, and not just football.”