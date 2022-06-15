DB Kameron Sallis schedules two visits to Kansas State
There are a few irons on the fire at cornerback in the 2023 class for Kansas State.
St. Louis native Donovan McIntosh is a strong lean to K-State and will be visiting at the end of the month, but another new name to keep in mind is Kennedale, Texas product Kameron Sallis.
Sallis was offered by the Wildcats on June 4 by assistant Van Malone. Though he is listed as a safety, Kansas State is recruiting him as a cornerback
"I was very excited to be offered by K-State," Sallis said. "I’ve been in contact with Coach Malone for some time now. I knew eventually that it was going to happen."
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was also involved in the offer for the Texas native.
"[Malone] and Coach Klanderman told me that they liked the way I looked," Sallis shared. "And that they thought I would fit perfectly in their defense."
His relationship seems to be with Malone, though. They have been in contact for a while, even before the scholarship was extended. And that process has made them closer.
"That’s my guy," Sallis noted. "We’re very close because I can tell he wants nothing but the best for me. We speak every other day, but I can call him anytime and he’ll pick up. We talk everyday life. He asks about workouts and things like that."
Strong mutual interest clearly exists between the two sides. But there is more evidence beyond the surface. Sallis has scheduled a visit to Manhattan on his own dime, and that begins this weekend.
He also plans to return to Kansas State for an official visit in September.
"I just want to see everything thing i person and learn about everyday life around the campus," Sallis noted.
What he has already learned has excited him about the Wildcats.
"Location, coaching staff, a high level of play and defensive back play style," Sallis explained. "The defensive back play style is similar to the style we play here at Kennedale. So, I'm very familiar with it."
K-State is not the only visit Sallis will be making, though. He will also visit Tulane later in the month.
"I have someone down there who's like a big brother to me," he revealed.
Larry Brooks is a senior safety for the Green Wave, who also attended Kennedale High School.
While Sallis only holds a handful of offers, a handful of others have expressed interest. That group includes Nebraska, Texas Tech, Colorado State, Iowa and Alcorn State. Despite Arizona State having already offered, he won't visit Tempe this month.
An official visit to see the Sun Devils in the Fall is possible. And the rising senior has a few different commitment dates in mind.
"July 8, my mother's birthday," Sallis pointed out. "August 1 is our Midnight Madness event at school. November 19 is my birthday."