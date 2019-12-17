DE Felix Anudike commits to Kansas State
There's always at least one Signing Day surprise every year for just about every program in America.
Kansas State is no different.
Two years ago, it was cornerback Kevion McGee of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Last year, it was Chris Klieman and company flipping and bringing their North Dakota State quarterback commit, Jaren Lewis, with them.
This year, the surprise is a former North Dakota State commit once again.
Lee's Summit, Missouri, defensive end Felix Anudike has committed to the Wildcats. He is the second high school commit of the class, joining Nate Matlack of Olathe East.
The emphasis on the Kansas City metro continues. Not only are Anudike and Matlack from Kansas City, so are other commits in defensive tackle Talor Warner of Gardner-Edgerton and running back Keyon Mozee of Lee's Summit North.
Two of the three Class of 2021 commits are, as well, in athletes Dorian Stephens of Blue Valley High and Gardner-Edgerton's Davonte Pritchard.
Stay tuned for more on Anudike and how he fits into K-State's class.
