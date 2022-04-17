Defensive lineman Martin Owusu details K-State visit and offer

Minnesota is not a state that is recruited very often by Kansas State. However, the Wildcats have extended scholarships to two players from that part of the country in the Spring.

The first was to athlete Carson Hansen of Lakeville at a Junior Day on March 5 in Manhattan, and the most recent was to defensive lineman Martin Owusu of Prior Lake this past Saturday.

Owusu has over 20 offers, with K-State being the first Power Five school to deliver a scholarship his way. It didn't take long for his second, as Washington followed suit soon afterwards.

"The offer was a surreal moment for my family and I," Owusu admitted.

In a bit of a rarity for out-of-state prospects, Chris Klieman was the coach that issued the offer to the current high school junior.

"Klieman explained everything they have to offer me and that I’m a high priority for them," Owusu shared. "He said that Kansas State has a great culture and staff that can get me to where I want to be. And also the facilities that are through the roof."

Owusu was recently on campus for his first visit to Manhattan and was impressed with the campus and surroundings.

"The visit was amazing," he said. "It's without a doubt at the top of my list. The staff and people there made a huge impression. In all honesty, the entire time was great, but I loved getting to watch them practice live."