Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel reacts to Wildcat offer
Kansas State recently offered defensive line prospect Riley Van Poppel out of the Dallas, Texas area. He joins a list of other recruits at the position that K-State is targeting, which includes Tony Terry, DK Kalu, Jarra Anderson and Terrance Green.
"K-State is recruiting me as a defensive lineman with versatility that can play head-up, nose-out, and end," Van Poppel said.
Defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt met the Argyle, Texas product last summer at a camp and the relationship has gained traction ever since.
"It was Coach Wyatt that offered me," Van Poppel revealed. "And when I received it, I was really excited. I first met him last summer at a mega camp and have been talking to him, recently. So it was exciting to get an offer after hearing about the program and about K-State."
"Just from talking to Coach Wyatt, I think he's a great guy," the three-star added. "I enjoy talking to him. And I also know that he is a very good coach from his past and hearing how others speak of him."
The dialogue between the two sides has also contained conversations about what traits Van Poppel possesses that has drawn Kansas State closer to him and pushed them to extend a scholarship to the Texas native.
And that 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame had a lot to do with it.
"They said they like my character as a person," Van Poppel shared. "And they like the size, power and speed that I bring. And my versatility of being able to play different positions along the defensive line."
K-State isn't a stranger to Argyle, Texas. Former Wildcat linebacker Sam Sizelove and defensive back Colby Moore are both from there, too. Van Poppel's family is familiar with the Sizeloves, according to the defensive lineman.
Van Poppel has plenty of power five interests and offers, and has visited multiple programs.
"I have visited Rice, Baylor, TCU, SMU, Air Force, Nebraska and I plan to visit Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas, K-State and more," he stated.
The Lone Star State recruit did admit that he hears from Nebraska, TCU, SMU, Colorado and Texas Tech the most at this juncture, but his discussions with Kansas State are expected to be more frequent moving forward.
