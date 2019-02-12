AUSTIN, Texas – Sophomore guard Cartier Diarra sustained a hand injury that will require surgery and will be out for an undetermined period of time, head coach Bruce Weber announced today (February 12).

Diarra did not make the trip to Austin, Texas, where the Wildcats face Texas (14-10, 6-5 Big 12) tonight at 8 p.m., CT at the Frank Erwin Center.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for Cartier and his family,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “He has worked hard on the court this year and I know he will work equally hard to come back strong. Our team has faced adversity many times this season and this is just another hurdle they must climb.”

A reserve in all 23 games with 7 starts, Diarra has averaged 6.3 points on 39.5 percent shooting (45-of-114), including 32.8 percent (20-of-61) from 3-point range, to go with 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.



