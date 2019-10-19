Dorian Stephens is first 2021 commit for K-State
Kansas State has its first commitment of the 2021 class, as Blue Valley athlete Dorian Stephens has made the call for the Wildcats.
The Kansas City metro athlete earned his offer at camp over the summer after working out as a wide receiver and linebacker. It appears that K-State will project him as either a linebacker or safety.
Stephens worked most of that camp with defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, but Stephens' main recruiter was Collin Klein.
Stephens was supposed to visit Manhattan earlier in the season but had to reschedule due to an illness.
After another trip to Kansas State this weekend for the TCU game, Stephens decided to go public with his announcement to commit to K-State. However, his call to head coach Chris Klieman to commit actually took place two weeks ago. That was the reason for the Tweets from Klein, Taylor Braet and Drew Liddle at that time.
It's only fitting that K-State's first 2021 commit be a kid from Kansas. The Wildcats aren't done in the state, either. There's an outside shot they could add another 2021 commit this month, also from Kansas.
