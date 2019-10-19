Kansas State has its first commitment of the 2021 class, as Blue Valley athlete Dorian Stephens has made the call for the Wildcats.

The Kansas City metro athlete earned his offer at camp over the summer after working out as a wide receiver and linebacker. It appears that K-State will project him as either a linebacker or safety.

Stephens worked most of that camp with defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, but Stephens' main recruiter was Collin Klein.

Stephens was supposed to visit Manhattan earlier in the season but had to reschedule due to an illness.