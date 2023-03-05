The Big 12 will release their official awards, as voted on by the league's coaches, on Sunday. The EMAW Online staff took their crack at picking the award winners in the league.

BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JALEN WILSON (KANSAS)

Mason: Markquis Nowell (K-State) I started this set on giving it to Jalen Wilson, but then I decided to at least make the case for Markquis Nowell to prove that it wasn’t crazy for him to be a serious candidate. By the end of making that argument, I convinced myself that Nowell actually deserved it. I am aware that Wilson will get it from the league coaches, but Nowell was such a big reason for K-State’s success this year. Having to carry the load scoring the basketball in 11/18 Big 12 games and the team going 8-3 in those games. Meanwhile, Kansas was 5-3 in games where Wilson led the team in scoring. Nowell’s turnovers come at a high rate sometimes, but he dishes out more than enough assists to make up for it. Nowell’s offensive efficiency was also better than Wilson, who had three teammates join him in averaging double figures. Meanwhile, Nowell led a team with just one other double-figure scorer in Keyontae Johnson. Nowell’s importance to his team and dynamic play throughout conference play is worthy of the award. Nowell's Big 12 numbers were also better than Johnson's so he gets my nomination from the Cats and will likely finish second in the coaches' vote. Alec: Jalen Wilson (Kansas) Jalen Wilson earns my Big 12 Player of the Year award after averaging close to 20 points and over 8.0 rebounds a game this season for Kansas. Playing on the wing primary for Kansas has stopped Wilson from being the leading rebounder in the Big 12 this season, a remarkable accomplishment. Wilson has the propensity to be a bit inefficient at times – he’s shooting just 32 percent from the perimeter in Big 12 play – but his usage rate is close to 30 percent. Wilson is the best player on the best team in the Big 12 and he’s a major reason Kansas was able to win an outright Big 12 title in 2022-23 when people – myself included – doubted this Kansas team entering the season. Gabe: Jalen Wilson (Kansas) In a league as tough as the Big 12, it’s really hard to justify giving the conference player of the year honors to anyone other than the best player on the best team, especially when that team wins the league outright before the final game of conference play. Wilson was the only player who was among Kansas’ top five scorers last season that returned, and he upped his game to average nearly 20 points per game. For a brief period of time, Wilson was being dinged in the argument for Kansas’ three-game losing streak during which he scored 30 points in two losses. He also leads the conference in rebounding. Given that his next closest competition for the award is Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, it’s really hard to differentiate which Wildcat would be most deserving of the award.



NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: KEYONTAE JOHNSON (K-STATE)

Mason: Keyontae Johnson (K-State) This is the easiest selection out of any in the Big 12 this year. Johnson would likely be the third-place finisher in the league’s player of the year race and after two years out of basketball, returned to the form he had at Florida. Johnson averaged nearly 20 points per game this season and was the Wildcats’ leading rebounder. Alec: Keyontae Johnson (K-State) There’s not a better story in the college basketball this season than Keyontae Johnson – and his return to becoming one of college basketball’s biggest stars. After missing the last two seasons with a heart condition, Johnson was cleared by K-State’s team doctors and had the best season of his college career and looks to be on NBA Draft boards again. Johnson is averaging about 17.5 points this season and over seven rebounds a game. He’s Kansas State’s only above-average shooter, making 42 percent of his 3-point attempts this season for the Wildcats. Without Keyontae Johnson, it’s hard to imagine this Kansas State team competing at all, let alone at the top of the Big 12. Gabe: Keyontae Johnson (K-State) One of the best stories in college basketball this season has been the return of Kansas State’s senior forward. Many of the key moments or performances in the biggest games of the season in Big 12 play have included Johnson. Whether it was the punctuating dunks against Oklahoma State and Kansas or the efficient scoring performances that helped lead the Wildcats to road victories over Texas and Baylor, Johnson has been undoubtedly the most impactful player who is new to the Big 12.



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KEVIN McCULLAR JR (KANSAS)

Mason: Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) Moussa Cisse was the catalyst to Oklahoma State’s success in Big 12 play, as the team lost all four games that he didn’t play in during league play. Cisse is a dominant rim protector that also won the award last season, sharing it with two other players. Cisse averaged two blocks per game and nearly eight boards for the Cowboys who are defined by their defense. Alec: Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) Kevin McCullar gets the nod as my Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year over Moussa Cisse because of McCullar’s ability to guard multiple positions for Kansas. McCullar can guard at least four positions on the court effectively, and he can also occasionally defend opposing fives. McCullar (0.7 BPG) doesn’t block as many shots as Cisse doesn’t block close to as many shots as Cisse (1.9) does, but he’s second in the Big 12 in steals per game, grabs close to 6.0 defensive rebounds a game and his versatility makes him more valuable on the defensive side – in my opinion. Gabe: Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) For the second straight season, Kevin McCullar has been nominated as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Last year, he did it as a Texas Tech Red Raider, and this season, he’s done it as a Kansas Jayhawk. For me, this award was a two-horse race between McCullar and Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse, who had a tangible impact in the Cowboys' on-off splits defensively. More often than not, McCullar winds up guarding the opponent’s best offensive weapon, regardless of the position they play. He’s second in the league in steals and is 12th in blocks, and seems to frequently find himself stripping away an opponent’s possession late in games.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: KEYONTE GEORGE (BAYLOR)

Mason: Keyonte George (Baylor) This award came down to either Keyonte George or Gradey Dick from Kansas. I went with George as he took on the number one role at times for the Bears this season and his consistency in league play was at a higher rate than Dick’s. George is going to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft and his lone season at Baylor helped boost his stock. He is one of the best shot makers and creators in the Big 12. Alec: Keyonte George (Baylor) Keyonte George was recognized as the preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and in my opinion, he’s done enough to be named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year following the regular season. George averaged more than 16 points a game for Baylro this season and close to 3.0 assists. He drilled about 35.5 percent of his 3-point attempts this season but did make over 80 percent of his free throw attempts. The other contender was Kansas’ Gradey Dick. But, similar to George, Dick leaves a bit to be desired on the defensive side and on the glass, though both a fine rebounders. The reason George gets the nod for me is because he’s a more integral part of Baylor’s offense represented by a usage rate that is 10 percent higher. Gabe: Keyonte George (Baylor) Both of the freshmen who were the greatest contenders for this award are absolute bucket-getters. George was the fifth-leading scorer in the conference and no other first-year player was in the top 10 in per-game scoring. George at various points during the season performed at a level that made you question whether or not he was the best player on his own team, something that I wouldn’t say applies to Kansas guard Gradey Dick. There have certainly been more dominant seasons from a freshman over the course of the history of the Big 12 -- and I’ll often remember George as being part of the team that lacked defensive impact at the guard spot enough that Scott Drew said Markquis Nowell graduating was the only way to stop the man.

SIXTH MAN AWARD: SIR'JABARI RICE (TEXAS)

Mason: Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas) Desi Sills or Sir’Jabari Rice? I wouldn’t fight you on either guy, but Rice could arguably be on one of the three All-Big 12 teams this season and coming off the bench scored and played like a starter. Rice finished the season as Texas’ second leading scorer behind Marcus Carr, and also was their leading three point shooter at 38%. Alec: Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas) I first watched Sir’Jabari Rice in Texas’ early season win over Gonzaga, when he scored 11 points, making 3-of-5 shots, and I quickly tabbed him as a “my guy.” I found Rice’s poise in Texas’ backcourt impressive, and he’s only grown into a larger role for the Longhorns as the season progressed. Rice is playing about 24 minutes per game off the bench for Texas, but he’s shooting 38 percent from the perimeter to help contribute to 12.2 points a game. Rice owns the best shot-fake in college basketball that routinely gets defenders in the air. Gabe: Sir'Jabari Rice (Texas) The second-leading scorer on the Texas Longhorns this season, Rice has as good of a pump-fake on his jump shot as anyone in recent memory. The former New Mexico State Aggie has hit big shots in crucial moments for the Longhorns throughout Big 12 play, and is a steadying rock for Texas on the offensive end. If not for Johnson, Rice could’ve vied for newcomer of the year as well. Given his transfer up in competition, it’s been impressive to see him match career bests or surpass them while going from the mid-major to high-major level. This season he’s matched his single season career best with a 38 percent showing from deep.



COACH OF THE YEAR: JEROME TANG (K-STATE)

Mason: Jerome Tang (K-State) Jerome Tang did as good of a job as any first-time head coach could have done. The only team to get separation from K-State was the league-winner and reigning national champ, Kansas. K-State was picked to finish last in the league, but will instead finish in the top third and after three straight losing seasons, the Wildcats are going to be a high-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a legit contender in year one. Alec: Jerome Tang (K-State) A few coaches have a case for coach of the year, including Kansas’ Bill Self and Texas’ Rodney Terry. But I’m going with Jerome Tang because his team was picked to finish in 10th before the season and they’re likely to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday. Tang’s charisma has helped him connect with players and inspire a downtrodden fanbase in his first season leading Kansas State. Tang only returned two players from last season’s Wildcat team, but that didn’t stop him from securing notable first-season wins at Texas, at Baylor, vs, Kansas and vs. Baylor. Gabe: Jerome Tang (K-State) Picked to finish in 10th place prior to the season, Jerome Tang and Kansas State severely outperformed expectations. And while I think that a lot of coach of the year awards are a product of which coach was good that was expected to suck, Tang has done a lot of incredible X’s and O’s things that have helped get the best out of his group. Kansas is expected to win the league, so it typically takes a runaway conference title for Bill Self to win Big 12 Coach of the Year. So while Self has a better case for National Coach of the Year than the conference-specific award, it’s Tang that takes home the hardware after a season that will at worst tie him for second-most wins by a first-year head coach in Manhattan.



FIRST TEAM

Mason: Markquis Nowell (K-State) Marcus Carr (Texas) Mike Miles (TCU) Keyontae Johnson (K-State) Jalen Wilson (Kansas) Alec: Markquis Nowell (K-State) Adam Flagler (Baylor) Marcus Carr (Texas) Keyontae Johnson (K-State) Jalen Wilson (Kansas) Gabe: Markquis Nowell (K-State) Adam Flagler (Baylor) Marcus Carr (Texas) Keyontae Johnson (K-State) Jalen Wilson (Kansas)



SECOND TEAM

Mason: Grant Sherfield (Oklahoma) Adam Flagler (Baylor) Keyonte George (Baylor) Kalib Boone (Oklahoma State) Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech) Alec: Dajuan Harris (Kansas) Keyonte George (Baylor) Erik Stevenson (West Virginia) Gradey Dick (Kansas) Kalib Boone (Oklahoma State) Gabe: Keyonte George (Baylor) LJ Cryer (Baylor) Erik Stevenson (West Virginia) Gradey Dick (Kansas) Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

HONORABLE MENTIONS