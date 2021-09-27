Expert Analysis: What went wrong in Stillwater
An analysis of Kansas State's loss in the Big 12 opener is provided by the contributions of Derek Young, who looks more into the personnel and ksu_FAN who looks into the numbers and what they mean.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news