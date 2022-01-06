Expert Analysis: Wildcats wore down by Texas

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation .

With only seven scholarship players available and without their head coach, Kansas State mustered a valiant effort against No. 14 Texas, but the second half got the best of them in the 70-57 loss.

Shane Southwell assumed head coaching duties with only assistant Jermaine Henderson by his side. Both head coach Bruce Weber and associate head coach Chris Lowery stayed home due to health and safety protocols.

Had they won, the win would have gone to Weber in his absence. Since they lost, Southwell is given his first loss as a head coach and the Wildcats fall to 0-2 in the Big 12.

It was mentioned after the game from Nijel Pack and Southwell that the energy was raised in the locker room prior to tipoff. The music was blaring, the team was jumping around and it translated into a very impressive first half against a top 15 team.

Slow starts have been a bad habit throughout the season, but they changed that tune Tuesday evening.

With Markquis Nowell, Kaosi Ezeagu and Davion Bradford all absent, K-State still found a way to carry a six-point lead into halftime. The Longhorns were also without a key piece in veteran guard Andrew Jones.

The Wildcats went on a scoring drought at the beginning of the second half and relinquished the lead, unable to get it back into their possession. Kansas State chipped double-digit deficits down to six points on three different occasions.

The final time came with under three minutes remaining. K-State failed to score after that and allowed Longhorn Timmy Allen to score the final seven points for Texas to close out the victory in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State travels to West Virginia on Saturday to try and avoid an 0-3 start to their conference slate. Nowell should be available. Ezeagu and Bradford are questionable due to protocols.