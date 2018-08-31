Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 15:52:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Fact or Fiction: K-State offense, quarterback play, kicking game

Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

The staff will take three statements each week and decide if they are fact or fiction. The week one contest against South Dakota covers how much K-State opens it up, number of quarterbacks to see t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}