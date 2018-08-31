Fact or Fiction: K-State offense, quarterback play, kicking game
The staff will take three statements each week and decide if they are fact or fiction. The week one contest against South Dakota covers how much K-State opens it up, number of quarterbacks to see t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news