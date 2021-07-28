Fact or Fiction: K-State snaps losing streak to Texas

Fact or Fiction? Kansas State snaps four-game losing streak to Texas?

ARGUMENT FOR FICTION

Although Texas hasn't had a "blueblood" type of season in well over a decade, they have defeated Kansas State 6 out of the last 10 meetings. Also, this season's game is in Austin, and the last time the Wildcats knocked off the Longhorns in their home was 2011. Ironically, K-State has toppled the tougher opponent in Oklahoma the last two seasons but they have lost four straight contests to Texas. The Wildcats have never beat Texas since the birth of KSO. Most recently, Texas scored 69 points on Kansas State, more points than the Longhorns have ever scored against them in 21 meetings. Although the football history in Austin isn't as illustrious as it once was, they clearly have K-State's number as of late.

ARGUMENT FOR FACT

In light of the non-stop realignment information being released, Texas and Oklahoma will be on every other Big 12 team's hit list. The Sooners likely have the talent and firepower to overcome an opposing team's emotions to dismantle them, whereas Texas isn't as fortunate. While the Longhorns have the talent on their roster and typically recruit well enough to theoretically be very successful and dominant in the conference, the truth is that they haven't. The picture just hasn't been painted that way in a long, long time. Now they're having to face every other Big 12 team with a giant target on their back and with a new coach. Their last Big 12 contest, perhaps ever, is when they host Kansas State on Black Friday. The Wildcats will try to give them a black eye.

FINAL ANSWER: FACT