Fact or Fiction: Nowell averages double-digits in Big 12 play
ARGUMENT FOR FICTION
The argument for fiction is a wild one. Kansas State has actually played better when Markquis Nowell does not score or shoot well.
In games K-State has won this season, Nowell is averaging 11.2 points per game. But in the two conference games they have won, he is only averaging 5.5.
In contrast, Nowell is averaging 14 points per game in the losses, and specifically averaging 14.7 points per game in the three conference losses. They're also 6-2 when he shoots below 40 percent and 4-4 when he shoots above 40 percent.
Thus, the argument is that the Wildcats have been a better team with him more of a distributor, rather than a scorer.
ARGUMENT FOR FACT
It is pretty simple. He's too good on a team that struggles to score at times not to average double-digits.
Nowell already is averaging 11 points per game and has been one of their best players this season. When he attacks the rim, he's special to watch. Kansas State has one of the better finishers at the rim that I can remember in Nowell
FINAL ANSWER: FACT
K-State does not have enough other scorers. And he's amongst their best playmakers that has to be relied on to score. He's going to average double-digits in conference play because they're not going to receive enough scoring from other directions.
It's just a strange coincidence more than anything that the Wildcats have struggled in games when he has reached double figures.