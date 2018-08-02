Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 09:54:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Fact or Fiction: Receivers, Wyatt Hubert and kick-offs

Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The staff will take three statements each week and decide if they are fact or fiction. Our second edition covers the Kansas State wide receivers, redshirt freshman Wyatt Hubert and whether or not t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}