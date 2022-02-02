Fact or Fiction: Winning record at home
Kansas State sits at 7-4 at home this season. Will they finish with a winning record at home?
ARGUMENT FOR FICTION
Kansas State probably won't be favored in any of their home games after Wednesday evening, unless it is against West Virginia. The other three contests are versus Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
Three of those have already defeated the Wildcats.
They are favored on Wednesday over Oklahoma State by two points.
K-State is also reeling after being largely non-competitive in the Baylor and Ole Miss road games last week, after collapsing at home against Kansas. Since dropping to the Jayhawks in Bramlage Coliseum, the Wildcats have been outscored, 141-105.
The loss to the Rebels could have a lasting impact on the team's morale. The path to an NCAA Tournament became that much more difficult and the route that much more narrow. It is to the point where likely would have to win seven of their remaining 10 contests to make the Big Dance.
ARGUMENT FOR FACT
They just have to win one game at home to finish even at 8-8. They also blew a massive lead against West Virginia and almost defeated Oklahoma in Norman. For that reason, knocking off those two in Manhattan isn't impossible by any means.
Kansas State has also been competitive in every home game in Big 12 play. Their largest margin of defeat was by 13 points to Texas, but that was a game where the Wildcats had the lead for most of the first half and were up by six at halftime.
The other blemishes were the late-ending collapses to TCU and Kansas. They should have won both of those matchups.
FINAL ANSWER: FACT
K-State is good enough to win at least one of their remaining home games. With how they are playing currently, it's tough to imagine, and I realize that.
But they're very capable of knocking off West Virginia in a few weeks. And it is not totally out of the question that they win multiple home games down the stretch.
The four total losses have been by a combined total of 20 points, and with the ebbs and flows of the season, they are bound to win a tight game or one that they probably shouldn't.