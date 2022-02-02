Fact or Fiction: Winning record at home

Kansas State sits at 7-4 at home this season. Will they finish with a winning record at home?

Kansas State probably won't be favored in any of their home games after Wednesday evening, unless it is against West Virginia. The other three contests are versus Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Three of those have already defeated the Wildcats.

They are favored on Wednesday over Oklahoma State by two points.

K-State is also reeling after being largely non-competitive in the Baylor and Ole Miss road games last week, after collapsing at home against Kansas. Since dropping to the Jayhawks in Bramlage Coliseum, the Wildcats have been outscored, 141-105.

The loss to the Rebels could have a lasting impact on the team's morale. The path to an NCAA Tournament became that much more difficult and the route that much more narrow. It is to the point where likely would have to win seven of their remaining 10 contests to make the Big Dance.