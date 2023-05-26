K-State got another big win at the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, as they took down in-state rival Kansas for the fourth time this season by a score of 7-1.

After an opening-round loss to TCU 16-3, the Wildcats defeated top-seed Texas in shutout fashion on Thursday to avoid elimination and then did the same to Kansas on Friday. K-State entered the day as the last team in the field of the NCAA Tournament by D1 Baseball.

K-State sent right-hander German Fajardo to the mound to start the game and he delivered in a big way, going a season-high 7.1 innings with also a season-high in strikeouts at nine. Fajardo only allowed six baserunners in his time on the mound before giving way to Blake Corsentino out of the bullpen.

Offensively, the Wildcats got their first runs off a hot shot that went over the left field fence at Globe Life Field from third baseman Kaelen Culpepper. After the second-inning home run, Kansas got their lone run off a home run from catcher Jake English in the top of the third.

Insurance came in the fourth and seventh innings for the Wildcats, Culpepper delivering a two-RBI single in the seventh, totaling five runs driven in on the day.

With the win, K-State advances to the Big 12 Semifinals for the third straight season under Pete Hughes and will have a rematch against TCU who they have already seen four times in the last eight days. K-State will have to win twice against TCU to advance to the Big 12 Championship game, while TCU will need just one win having not lost a game yet in Arlington.

The first pitch on Saturday will be at 9:00 AM on ESPN+ and heard on radio on News Radio KMAN.