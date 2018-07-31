Fans can get a sneak peek of the K-State Football team on Saturday, August 11, as the program hosts its annual Fan Appreciation Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fans are asked to park on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and enter through Gate B for the free event, which begins at 5 p.m., while concessions will be available on the west side of the stadium.

Seating will be open on the west side in Sections 3-7, while fans can tour the recently renovated People’s State Bank East Side Club following a $1.5 million upgrade during the offseason. Fans can also learn about opportunities to purchase a limited number of season- and single-game ticket options in the club level.

Those in attendance will be able to watch the final hour of practice. At the conclusion of practice, Hall of Fame head coach Bill Snyder and select players will address the crowd prior to a one-hour autograph session on the field with players and coaches. Those participating are asked to limit the number of autographed items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase a special ticket package that includes a souvenir for the Fan Appreciation Day autograph session as a K-State mini-helmet will be included in the first 100 Wildcat 4 Packs purchased in person beginning at 4 p.m.

Wildcat 4 Packs, which include four reserved tickets, are still available for K-State’s seven home games, which are priced at $85 for UTSA, $99 for South Dakota, $125 for Texas Tech, $149 for Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas; and $199 for Mississippi State.

Those who are unable to attend Fan Appreciation Day can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State begins the 2018 season and seven-game home slate on Saturday, September 1, against South Dakota, a game that kicks off at 6:10 p.m., on ESPN 3 and serves as the 10th-annual K-State Family Reunion. The Wildcats then host Mississippi State on September 8, at 11 a.m., on ESPN before concluding non-conference play against UTSA on September 15, at 3 p.m., on FSN.